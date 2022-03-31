'The slap heard 'round the world' is not getting any quieter, as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has revealed that actor Will Smith refused to leave the Oscars ceremony Sunday evening following his slap of comedian and presenter Chris Rock. Smith slapped Rock when the latter made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and her appearance as a side effect of alopecia. The Academy has begun its disciplinary investigation, and the latest Best Actor winner (for his work in King Richard) could face disciplinary measures in the form of expulsion or suspension.

The earliest date that could bring official word from the Academy is April 18, as that is the scheduled date for their next board meeting. Smith has the chance to respond in the form of a written statement, a means he has already sought where he formally apologized. He will be given a 15-day notice prior to the vote being released. Per The Hollywood Reporter's Scott Feinberg, many Academy members believe that Smith should face a suspension at the bare minimum. Nearly all who were asked stated that it is their belief that he should not present the award to next year's winner for Best Actress, a tradition that has become customary at each year's ceremony.

The Academy released the following statement, in addition to placing some responsibility on themselves for not doing enough to handle the situation at that present moment. They also formally apologized to Rock — who was on hand to present Best Documentary Feature to Questlove for his work directing Summer of Soul — something that Smith also touched on in his statement from Monday.

"The Board of Governors today initiated disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy's Standards of Conduct, including inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behavior, and compromising the integrity of the Academy. Mr. Smith's actions at the 94th Oscars were a deeply shocking, traumatic event to witness in-person and on television. Mr. Rock, we apologize to you for what you experienced on our stage and thank you for your resilience in that moment. We also apologize to our nominees, guests and viewers for what transpired during what should have been a celebratory event. Things unfolded in a way we could not have anticipated. While we would like to clarify that Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognize we could have handled the situation differently."

It sounds like, at the absolute bare minimum, Smith won't be making his way back to the Dolby Theatre any time soon. Stay tuned to Collider for the latest as this develops.

