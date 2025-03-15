Will Smith is making a comeback — not only to film, but to music. On Friday, March 14, the Oscar winner revealed the cover art and release date to his new album, Based on a True Story. Though Smith began his career as a rapper under the alias, “The Fresh Prince,” he hasn’t put out an album since 2005’s Lost and Found, which featured the hit single, “Switch.” With Based on a True story marking his first album in 20 years, Smith hasn’t lost a beat, and he’s been keeping his ear to the streets.

Based on a True Story will contain 14 tracks. Smith has previously released the songs “First Love,” “Beautiful Scars,” “TANTRUM,” “Work of Art,” and “You Can Make It,” all of which are set to be featured on the album. Most recently, Smith released the single, “You Can Make It” featuring Friday and Sunday Service Choir, which reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay chart. He previously debuted the song at the 2024 BET Awards, in a performance that saw him standing in a pit surrounded by fire.

Last month, Smith presented a tribute at the Grammys to the late Quincy Jones — whom Smith considered his mentor, and often credited him for helping him land his role on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. While will may have been away from the rap game for awhile, he hadn’t lost touch with his love of music.

What We Know About Will Smith’s New Album?

The cover art for Based on a True Story sees Smith dressed in a Philadelphia Phillies jacket and baseball cap. He appears to be channeling his younger “Fresh Prince” self, as the album is, evidently, television-themed. On the cover, we see Smith’s initials, the album’s title, and the subtitle “Season 1: R.I.T.W.” Perhaps this is short for “Rave in the Wasteland,” which is the fourth track on the album. As for the track listing, each song is labeled as an “episode” in this 14-episode season.

The album is also very collab-heavy. Ahead of the album, Smith has dropped collabs with Big Sean, Russ, Joyner Lucas, Fridayy, Sunday Service Choir, and his son, Jaden. The album will also feature collaborations with Teyana Taylor, as well as his day-one pal, DJ Jazzy Jeff.

And fans won’t have to wait that much longer for new music! You can see the Based on a True Story cover art and tracklist above. Based on a True Story is out March 28 via Twenty Nine Music Group.