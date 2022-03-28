The 94th annual Oscars have officially come and gone. It was a wild night full of exciting wins and a few surprises. However, the biggest shock of the night came when actor Will Smith slapped Chris Rock across the face for joking about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. Even with that bizarre confrontation, Smith was still one of the biggest winners of the night as he won Best Actor for his role in King Richard.

There was really no surprise that Smith took home the Oscar. In a stacked category which featured Andrew Garfield, Denzel Washington, Javier Bardem, and Benedict Cumberbatch, no one deserves this Oscar more than Smith. The actor just brought the story of Richard Williams, father of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams, lovingly to life with so many complex emotional layers.

Smith’s acceptance speech was awkward given the drama seen earlier in the night. The actor was very emotional as he thanked his cast and crew. He also got candid about what happened with Rock and apologized for what he did. However, then he went into a rather interesting take about how art imitates life. He talked about how he now looked like the crazy father just like his character Richard Williams did in the eyes of the public. That got a laugh out of the audience. Smith would continue on, saying, “love will make you do crazy things.” Love definitely does, but hopefully that does not cost Smith his positively charismatic image in the eyes of his fans and peers.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: 'I Am Legend' Sequel Set With Will Smith & Michael B. Jordan

Sadly Smith’s Best Actor win will be overshadowed for the foreseeable future due to all this craziness. It is hard to talk about this whole situation because, generally speaking, Smith has always been seen as the most charming and likable man in Hollywood. Even with these bizarre events that transpired this past weekend, he will still probably be seen as that. Smith both won and lost all at the same time. His Best Actor win should be the story, but it has taken a backseat to this unpredicted chaos. The actor has worked so hard in his over three decade career, and it would be a real shame if this three time Oscar nominee, now winner, is remembered for this one mistake.

King Richard and Smith now have a permanent place in Oscar history. Hopefully, as time goes on, we can get past this unnecessary drama created by Smith and just focus on the amazing award-winning performance that the actor gave. Until then, this is arguably one of the most emotionally conflicting wins in Oscar history.

Why 2009 Was One of Animation's Best Years: From 'Up' to 'Fantastic Mr. Fox'

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Shane Romanchick (306 Articles Published) Shane Romanchick is a TV and Movie News Writer for Collider. He also runs his own blog entitled Entershanement Reviews where he writes about and reviews the latest movies. In his free time he loves going for runs and playing with his beagle Butterscotch. When it comes to movies, he is a huge James Bond and horror movie enthusiast. More From Shane Romanchick