When you are on the roll, is there ever a reason to stop? After emerging from some gloomy clouds in the recent past, Will Smith is basking in the strong box office run of Bad Boys: Ride or Die, the fourth installment in the Bad Boys film franchise. Fresh off that success story which has seen the film gross over $100 million domestically, the Emancipation star has signed on with Sony for the studios' feature adaptation of Resistor, per Deadline. The upcoming sci-fi thriller is based on the 2014 novel Influx, written by Daniel Suarez.

Resistor will mark the rekindling of the working partnership between Smith and Todd Black, who is attached to the project as a producer. The pair previously collaborated on other Sony films, including Seven Pounds, The Pursuit of Happyness and the aforementioned Emancipation. Plot details for Smith's latest feature have remained under wraps. However, a look at the 2014 novel offers a pathway to where the on-screen adaptation is headed. The novel, Influx is a sci-fi thriller that follows physicist Jon Grady and his team who have discovered a device capable of reflecting gravity. A stunning feat which is certain to alter the landscape of physics, Grady and his team expect great acclaim and praise.

What they get, however, is a government-led crackdown. As him and his lab are shut down by a secret organization that suppresses technological advancements. In a dystopian society where the government abhors the advancement of technology, Grady, from the confines of imprisonment, must bond with fellow rebel scientists to uncover a deep-seated conspiracy that is bent on keeping humanity in an artificial dark age. Resistor is in development, and has begun seeking a director. The sci-fi thriller, however, has a script penned by Top Gun: Maverick co-writer Eric Singer, adapting the screenplay off of a previous draft by Zak Olkewicz (Bullet Train). Smith will star and produce alongside Escape Artists' Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch and Tony Shaw. Other producers include Jon Mone through his media company Westbrook, and Dave Wilson. Resistor also sees Heather Washington attached as executive producer.

'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' - A Career-Reviving Outing For Will Smith

At the 94th Academy Awards on March 27, 2022, Smith slapped host and comedian, Chris Rock. The King Richard actor was almost immediately shut out by much of Hollywood, with several projects dropping him. It's been a long road back, but finally, Bad Boys: Ride or Die served as Smith’s first theatrical release since the incident which got him banned from The Academy for a decade. In a career-reviving outing, the fourth Bad Boys movie has a running domestic total of $112 million, with its international haul now standing at $102 million, representing a cumulative global tally of $214 million. It is a significant feat for Smith and franchise co-star, Martin Lawrence, as it pushes the franchise's total box office earnings past the $1 billion mark.

Resistor does not have a release date yet. Stay tuned to Collider for updates.