Keanu Reeves. Charlize Theron. Ryan Reynolds. Dwayne Johnson. Brad Pitt. These are the movie stars David Leitch has worked with thus far, and now the director has found his latest A-list actor to work with -- Will Smith, who will star in the action-thriller Fast & Loose.

Fast & Loose was written by sibling scribes Jon and Erich Hoeber, whose credits include Red and The Meg. The amnesia-themed movie finds Smith waking up in Tijuana with no memory after being attacked and left for dead, only to discover that he's been living two different lives -- one as a rich and successful crime boss, the other as a broke and lonely CIA agent. The catch is, he doesn't know which lifestyle represents his true identity, and worse, he's not sure which one he wants to live, either.

First announced in April 2020, the project was originally developed by STXfilms back when Leitch was only aboard to produce, but once he made the decision to direct, Smith signed on to star and make it his next project following Antoine Fuqua's runaway slave movie Emancipation. As a result, Fast & Loose has a much higher profile, and the decision was made to shop it to deep-pocketed streamers and studios.

Deadline broke the news, reporting that the usual streaming suspects are in the mix along with Sony, Paramount, MGM and Warner Bros. Smith and his Westbrook Studios partners James Lassiter and Jon Mone will produce Fast & Loose alongside Leitch and his 87North partner Kelly McCormick.

Smith is a two-time Oscar nominee for Ali and The Pursuit of Happyness who could very well be a contender next year for his upcoming turn in King Richard, which finds him playing the father of tennis sensations Venus and Serena Williams. He's also slated to star opposite Kevin Hart in a remake of Planes, Trains & Automobiles. Meanwhile, 87 North has Nobody coming out in April, while Leitch is currently shooting Sony's action-thriller Bullet Train, which is expected to feature Lady Gaga in a small but cool role alongside Pitt.

