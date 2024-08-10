The Big Picture Tony Scott's Enemy of the State stars Will Smith and Gene Hackman in a gripping modern thriller about surveillance and political corruption.

When the greatest works of Tony Scott are discussed, people might circle around Top Gun, which is certainly his most culturally impactful work, or True Romance, or any of his five Denzel Washington collaborations, but there's a late '90s gem in his filmography that definitely deserves as much credit. In 1998, Scott directed Enemy of the State, starring Will Smith and Gene Hackman. Smith portrays Robert Dean, a labor attorney at the center of a dangerous conspiracy involving the mafia and the National Security Agency.

The movie was the fourth in Smith's string of films that cemented him as the hot, new action star, following Bad Boys, Independence Day, and Men in Black in the three years prior. While all of these films show Smith can certainly sell on the big screen, Scott's movie puts him face to face with an iconic performer in Hackman, and proves that he can hold his own against a Hollywood legend. The two men spiral into a paranoid, thrilling chase that uses technology rooted in reality to play off of fears and confusion surrounding a new era of surveillance and political corruption. Enemy of the State pays homage to a history of conspiratorial thrillers while also modernizing the genre, aging like wine due to 21st century world events that have revealed just how complicated the surveillance state of the developed world can be.

Gene Hackman's 'Enemy of the State' Character Is Similar to His Work in 'The Conversation'

In Enemy of the State, Hackman is billed as the second lead, but doesn't make a grand entrance until around halfway through the film. Scott's movie is populated with recognizable faces, from Tom Sizemore and Philip Baker Hall to Anna Gunn, but the Smith-Hackman double billing is the big draw. When the two finally come face to face, the movie's stakes and narrative become more compelling than ever.

Hackman is portraying a former NSA agent whose life was ruined by a conspiracy similar to the one that Robert Dean is caught up in. His character, Edward Lyle, is a paranoid surveillance expert who warns Dean that he should start a new life with a new identity. Although Lyle is a distinctive character in some ways, many of his traits and line of work have a strong connection to Francis Ford Coppola's The Conversation, which was released in 1974, in between The Godfather and its sequel.

The Conversation follows Hackman as a wiretap specialist who overhears a recording with potentially fatal implications. He grows increasingly anxious and guilt-ridden about a possible murder he could thwart, and finds himself in a twisted plot that he cannot unravel. Like Enemy of the State, The Conversation deals in conspiratorial thrills based in the world of surveillance. Lyle's similarities to Hackman's The Conversation role bridge the two films together, with Enemy of the State being a spiritual sequel of sorts that modernizes the technology involved in the surveillance conspiracy.

'Enemy of the State' Was Way Ahead of Its Time

Enemy of the State follows a long, iconic run of surveillance-based thrillers. The Conversation called back to Michaelangelo Antonioni's Blowup, about a photographer who discovers murder evidence in his developed film. In the 1980s, Brian De Palma riffed on both of these movies with Blow Out, which takes a similar concept and applies it to unraveling a conspiracy to assassinate a presidential candidate. Enemy of the State brings this archetype into the modern age.

The NSA's technological advancements may have seemed far-fetched at the time, but in post-9/11 America, with critics of the Patriot Act noting how an overwhelming lean into surveillance comes at a cost of citizens' privacy, what the government can do in Enemy of the State feels a lot more plausible. This makes it all the more impressive that Scott brought us the movie in 1998, years before the general public would have any real notion of the massive scope of the post-digital world of surveillance. Certain elements of Enemy of the State lean into being over-the-top, but the real-life stories of whistleblowers like Edward Snowden brought other aspects of this movie into a new light. Some story beats in Enemy of the State feel ripped from the headlines, but those headlines wouldn't come until a decade after the movie came out.

Will Smith and Gene Hackman's Performances Elevate the Political Thriller

Hackman became pickier with his film projects in the later period of his career, but throughout the 1990s, he did lend his talents to many two-hander movies with younger, rising stars. This trend began with The Firm, where Hackman takes Tom Cruise under his wing in 1993. That was followed by Hackman and director Scott's first collaboration, Crimson Tide, where he starred alongside Denzel Washington. Hackman comes into Enemy of the State feeling like an elder statesman of the crime thriller genre, thanks to his performances in movies like The Conversation or The French Connection. He's weathered, cynical, but very wise to the way the world works. Hackman's experience and gravitas bounces perfectly off of Smith, who is in the middle of an incredible movie-star run and bursting with energy. It's an unlikely pairing that alone makes Enemy of the State worth watching.

Smith carries the movie well enough throughout the first half, but his scenes with Hackman are electrifying. This double-billing kicks Enemy of the State into a higher gear, and shows how actors of this caliber can elevate their material seamlessly. Scott knows how to make movie stars shine, and makes this one of Smith's best leading roles. Scott's flashy style is utilized perfectly in how the movie cuts between security footage, satellite footage, and slick action down on the ground. Enemy of the State brought the genre into a new era, and Scott was still not finished yet, as he would follow this movie up many years later with Déjà Vu, a film that essentially asks, "what if we could use surveillance and time-travel to solve and even prevent crimes from happening?" Enemy of the State seems grounded in comparison to Scott's later movie, but both are masterful convergences of action thrills and heightened, technology based storytelling. Couple Scott's filmmaking prowess with the incredible dynamic of seeing Smith and Hackman light up the screen together, and Enemy of the State adds up to being one of the most entertaining, prescient, and stylish movies of its time.

