Will Smith, Kevin Hart to Star in ‘Planes, Trains & Automobiles’ Remake

In what may be a harbinger of things to come, Will Smith and Kevin Hart have signed on to star in Paramount’s remake of John Hughes‘ 1987 comedy Planes, Trains & Automobiles.

Steve Martin and John Candy starred in the original road trip movie as a mismatched odd couple who share a three-day odyssey of misadventures as they try to make their way home to Chicago in time for Thanksgiving.

Deadline reports that Aeysha Carr (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) will write the script, and though the trade doesn’t elaborate regarding who will play which role, I imagine that Smith will play neal Page, the high-strung marketing executive originated by Martin, and Hart will play his annoying travel partner, Del Griffith.

Smith and Hart will produce via their respective companies Westbrook Studios and Hartbeat Productions along with Westbrook’s Jon Mone and Hartbeat’s Bryan Smiley.

I’m of two minds regarding this remake. On one hand, I was never a big Planes, Trains & Automobiles guy. I worship John Hughes, but I always preferred his high school movies. So I have no qualms with this remake — especially with these two leads. However, what this remake does is open the door for other Hughes remakes, which would be a very bad idea. I have no desire whatsoever to see a new incarnation of The Breakfast Club or Sixteen Candles or Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. Those are untouchable comedy classics, so here’s hoping that the new Planes, Trains & Automobiles doesn’t spark a slew of Hughes remakes.

Carr is a veteran TV scribe whose credits include Everybody Hates Chris, My Wife and Kids, The Carmichael Show and Rel. She was also a writer on Brooklyn Nine-Nine who worked her way up to become a supervising producer on that sitcom. Carr also recently served as a writer and executive producer on the upcoming Hulu series Woke starring Lamorne Morris and Sasheer Zamata. That show premieres next month, and I was really impressed by the trailer, which showed a lot of ingenuity and creativity.

The Planes, Trains & Automobiles remake still needs a director, and it may be a while before it comes together, given Smith and Hart’s busy schedules. Smith recently signed on to star in Apple’s runaway slave thriller Emancipation, while Hart will lead STX’s superhero comedy Night Wolf. you can also click here to watch the action-packed trailer for Hart’s Quibi series Die Hart, which pairs him with John Travolta.