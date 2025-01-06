Over 25 years since he turned down the role of Neo to instead star in Wild Wild West, Will Smith may be about to enter The Matrix at last. The King Richard Oscar winner shared a cryptic Instagram post today teasing that he'll be starring in an upcoming new movie from the sci-fi franchise. Nothing has been officially confirmed yet, but it indicates that he'll have a major role to play in the previously announced Matrix 5, which is currently in development with Lana Wachowski serving as an executive producer and Drew Goddard set to direct.