Since the 1990s, actor and rapper Will Smith, has entertained audiences around the world with hit films such as Men in Black, The Pursuit of Happyness, and I Am Legend. The Pennsylvania-born actor gained initial notoriety for the iconic television series, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and eventually transitioned onto the big screen starring in a series of popular films, including Enemy of the State, Bad Boys and Independence Day.

Smith has also advanced into more dramatic roles, earning several Oscar nominations and winning for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in the 2021 biopic, King Richard. Smith continues to work and most recently reunited with Martin Lawrence in Bad Boys: Ride or Die, marking the fourth installment in the action film franchise. Out of the star's extensive filmography including I, Robot and Concussion, these are the ten best Will Smith movies, ranked.

10 'King Richard' (2021)

Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green

Smith gives his Oscar-winning performance in King Richard as Richard Williams, the father of professional tennis stars, Venus and Serena Williams. The film follows Williams' early efforts to establish his daughters as two of the greatest athletes the world has ever seen, capturing the ups and downs that he and his family all endured for the young women to reach the pinnacle of success.

Despite being a flop at the box office, King Richard still earned overall positive reviews from audiences and critics, who praised Smith's performance as well as the film's screenplay, written by Zach Baylin. King Richard received several Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Original Screenplay. The film ended up winning the Best Actor Oscar for Smith, who had been previously been nominated twice in the same category. The unfortunate reality is that "the slap" heard around the world overshadowed the film, the win, and the entire evening. However, judged simply via its merits, King Richard is a strong film with excellent acting.

9 'Independence Day' (1996)

Directed by Roland Emmerich

Independence Day is an entertaining sci-fi action film that features Smith in one of his first major leading roles accompanied by an all-star cast including Bill Pullman, Jeff Goldblum, and Vivica A. Fox. Smith takes on the role of a pilot and aspiring astronaut, Captain Steven Hiller, who soon finds himself at the center of an alien invasion and eventually becomes the world's only hope to save all of humanity from total destruction.

The large-scale disaster film was not only a turning point for the summer Hollywood blockbuster, but also Smith's career as he proved his undeniable worth as an alluring, dynamic leading man as well as a major box office draw. Independence Day was a massive hit, becoming the highest-grossing film of 1996, as well as the second highest-grossing film ever at the time, behind Jurassic Park. The film also earned two Academy Award nominations for Best Sound and Best Visual Effects, winning for the latter.

8 'Bad Boys' (1995)

Directed by Michael Bay

Smith made initial headway in his big screen career with the 1996 buddy cop film, Bad Boys, starring opposite Martin Lawrence, marking the directorial debut of action filmmaker, Michael Bay. Smith and Lawrence play Miami-Dade detectives who are tasked with finding a hefty amount of stolen drugs while also protecting a murder witness from a ruthless international drug kingpin.

Smith and Lawrence are the ideal comedic duo who undergo a series of action-packed scenes and stunts that deem Bad Boys to be one of the most successful action-cop film franchises. Bad Boys landed as the number one film at the box office on its opening weekend, beating out Disney's A Goofy Movie and Tommy Boy, becoming a major commercial success. While some critics knocked the movie for its basic buddy-cop formula, Bad Boys is still an energetic and thrilling ride full of comedy, qualifying it to be one of Smith's top-notch films to date.

7 'I, Robot' (2004)

Directed by Alex Proyas

I, Robot is a science-fiction thriller set in 2035 where robots serve as public servants throughout the world, operating under three general rules to keep humans safe. Smith takes on the role of Detective Del Spooner, who investigates the apparent suicide of the U.S. Robotics founder (James Cromwell). During his investigation, Spooner not only believes a robot is responsible for the founder's death, but also discovers a potential conspiracy that could enslave the entire human race.

Smith delivers an exceptional performance in this futuristic flick which essentially explores the pros and cons that come with the use of artificial intelligence. I, Robot follows a mystery that seems to be straight out of an Agatha Christie novel but with an obvious scientific touch, making it a uniquely appealing film. The film was a success at the box office, opening at the number one spot, and has been noted for its thought-provoking plot and unyielding level of twisted suspense.

6 'Ali' (2001)

Directed by Michael Mann

Smith received his first Oscar nomination for his performance as the iconic boxer and trailblazer, Muhammad Ali, who changed the landscape of American sports and society. The biopic is a solid portrayal of Ali's rise to the top, becoming one of the world's greatest fighters, as well as his monumental force and influence outside the ring, which established the athlete as an American hero and icon.

Ali was a flop at the box office but still ended up being a knock-out with film critics, who noted Smith's performance and stated it to be a career highlight for director Michael Mann. While some critics felt the movie was missing the fierceness and humor of Ali himself, it was still noted for touching on social issues and world-changing events, such as the horrific assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X, who Ali had both known and admired. Ali earned two Academy Award nominations, including Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor for Jon Voight's performance.

5 'Men in Black' (1997)

Directed by Barry Sonnenfeld

Smith returns to the science-fiction genre as Jay, a New York City police officer who is recruited as an agent for a secret government organization that monitors and regulates the laws of all alien lifeforms secretly living on Earth. Smith is joined by Tommy Lee Jones, who plays Jay's mentor and veteran agent, Kay, and the new partners soon find themselves having to track down an alien terrorist who has a mission to ignite an intergalactic war.

Smith is at his prime in the laugh-out-loud sci-fi comedy, Men in Black, which also stars Rip Torn, Tony Shalhoub, and Vincent D'Onofrio. Smith and Jones are the perfect blend of sarcasm and dry humor that makes them a surprising on-screen duo. Men in Black was a huge success at the box office and during its opening weekend, it became the third highest-opening weekend film in history. Film critic, Roger Ebert, gave the film three out of four stars, praising the film's unwavering humor and the creative alien creations by Rick Baker that surpassed similar extraterrestrial films.

4 'Enemy of the State' (1998)

Directed by Tony Scott

Smith gives a riveting dramatic performance in the political thriller, Enemy of the State, and is considered to be one of his best action movies of all time. The actor stars as a labor lawyer and dedicated family man, Clayton Roberts, who, after coming into possession of a tape that shows the murder of a high-ranking political official, soon finds himself as the number one suspect in the crime.

Smith is joined by veteran film stars, Jon Voight and Gene Hackman in this suspenseful 90s film, which some have theorized to be an unofficial sequel to Hackman's 1974 movie, The Conversation, directed by Francis Ford Coppola. Enemy of the State was a success at the box office, receiving generally rave reviews from audiences and critics, who applauded the films' writing and direction as well as Smith and Hackman's dynamic and overall chemistry.

3 'Concussion' (2015)

Directed by Peter Landesman

Concussion earned Smith his second Oscar nomination for his performance as Dr. Bennet Omalu who, while conducting an autopsy on the former Pittsburgh Steelers center, Mike Webster, discovers severe neurotrauma that is quite alarming to the forensic pathologist. Omalu continues his research, calling the condition chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), and as he tries to spread awareness to the public, he faces an uphill battle against the National Football League.

Smith stars as Dr. Omalu, who was one of the first medical professionals to publicly speak out about CTE, gaining him immense pushback and criticism from the NFL. Concussion is based on GQ Magazine's 2009 exposé, Game Brain, and also stars Alec Baldwin, Paul Reiser, and Albert Brooks. Smith delivers an incredibly solid performance and, despite a significant amount of controversy surrounding the film's overall subject, Concussion is still considered to be one of Smith's finest films to date.

2 'I Am Legend' (2007)

Directed by Francis Lawrence

I Am Legend is essentially a one-man show starring Smith as a scientist, Rober Neville, who successfully survives a man-made plague that was intended to cure cancer but instead, wiped out the entire population or turned humans into mutants. While Neville searches for other potential survivors on the streets of New York City, he also works to find a cure for the virus using his own immune blood, hoping to find it while the mutants lie in wait for him to slip up.

I Am Legend is loosely based on the 1954 novel by the same name written by celebrated sci-fi writer, Richard Matheson. It takes a certain level of talent to successfully pull off a one-man show and Smith beautifully executes his performance with incredible ease and confidence that is truly sublime. The science-fiction horror film was the third adaptation of Matheson's novel and, despite the recycled material, I Am Legend was a hit for audiences and critics, who almost all praised Smith's outstanding performance.

1 'The Pursuit of Happyness' (2006)

Directed by Gabriele Muccino

The Pursuit of Happyness is a bittersweet family drama that features Smith in what many consider to be his greatest on-screen performance. Smith stars as a struggling single father, Chris Gardner, who, after being evicted from his apartment and suffering blow after blow, continues to carry on for the sake of his young son until he finally manages to land an internship at a prestigious brokerage firm.

The film is based on the incredible true story of Gardner who, after living on the streets of San Francisco for a year while raising his toddler son on his own, was able to successfully rebuild his life and became a widely successful stockbroker. The Pursuit of Happyness might appear to be the traditional rags-to-riches story, but it has immense heart. Smith gives a captivating performance accompanied by his real-life son, Jaden, in his feature film debut as Christopher Jr. The father and son bring an emotional honesty to the film that conveys the core message of The Pursuit of Happyness, making it undeniably one of Smith's quintessential films.

