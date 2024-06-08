It’s safe to say that Will Smith is one of the most defining movie stars of the past several decades. While most popular actors are only given a few short years in which they are in the media spotlight, Smith has been a popular actor and artist ever since the early 1990s. The popularity of his performance on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air earned him a substantial following from loyal fans, as did his equally successful music career. However, it was once Smith started appearing in action films that he left a significant mark on the world of cinema.

Not all of Smith’s efforts have been successful. Critical failures such as Suicide Squad, Bright, and Collateral Beauty suggested that not even Smith could save a bad script, especially if it didn’t give him the chance to show his signature charisma. That said, Smith is often a more nuanced actor than he is given credit for. While he’s appeared in many summer blockbuster action films, he’s also done many prestigious dramas and hit comedies. Whatever the project, it's clear Will Smith has one of the most rewatchable filmographies of any movie star.

10 ‘Concussion’ (2015)

Directed by Peter Landesman

Image via Columbia Pictures

Released shortly after a series of critical failures, Concussion proved that Smith was a great dramatic actor capable of shedding a spotlight on important issues. The 2015 biopic from director Peter Landesman stars Smith as Bennet Omalu, a brilliant doctor who discovers that the NFL is masking evidence relating to the traumatic brain injuries that their players suffer during games. Although Omalu attempts to get attention for his study, he faces significant backlash and persecution from the NFL and their legal allies.

Smith masters a difficult accent and gives a convincing performance as a medical professional. Although the film deals with a lot of legal and medical minutia, Smith ensures that the emotion of the story is always present. Given the powerful convictions that the film has and its relevance to current events, Concussion is an important work of drama that deserves to be revisited.

9 ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ (2024)

Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Rarely does a franchise reach its fourth installment without a significant decline in quality, as it's very easy for sequels to become highly derivative. However, Bad Boys: Ride or Die is the most entertaining entry in the Bad Boys saga thus far, allowing Smith and Martin Lawrence to play older, if not necessarily wiser, versions of their iconic characters. Smith’s Mike Lowery must deal with the responsibilities of being a husband and parent while trying to clear the name of his beloved police captain (Joe Pantaliano).

Bad Boys: Ride or Die is expectedly foul-mouthed and action-packed but also surprisingly heartfelt, allowing Smith to show his charisma in the more intimate moments. Directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah clearly have a passion for the material and deliver many references to past films that Bad Boys fans are bound to enjoy.

Get Tickets

8 ‘I, Robot’ (2004)

Directed by Alex Proyas

Image via 20th Century Studios

Smith has appeared in several science fiction films, but I, Robot is a futuristic thriller that grows more relevant with each passing day. Alex Proyas’ mystery film takes place in the future where intelligent robots live among humans and perform menial tasks. After the founder of a U.S. Robotics company is murdered, Smith’s character, Detective Del Spooner, must investigate a potential conspiracy and governmental coverup.

While filled with beautiful special effects and thematically interesting concepts, Smith’s dramatic performance makes I, Robot so engaging as a character study. Spooner is a character forced to confront his prejudices about artificial intelligence and grows to question what defines humanity. The insertion of such radical concepts within a crowd-pleasing action thriller is what elevates I, Robot among Smith’s most rewatchable films.

7 ‘I Am Legend’ (2007)

Directed by Francis Lawrence

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Few films rely solely on Smith’s charisma quite like I Am Legend, a film in which he’s the only actor on screen for a majority of the runtime. Set in the aftermath of a cataclysmic world event, I Am Legend stars Smith as humanity’s last survivor, forced to defend himself when dealing with supernatural entities. Filmmaker Francis Lawrence inserts some shocking plot twists that change the context of the story, and Smith retains the film’s focus on the challenges of survivalism.

Given how popular the film was during its initial release, speculation about a sequel to I Am Legend continued for years until it was finally confirmed that Smith would reprise his role in a sequel alongside Michael B. Jordan. While it remains to be seen if its sequel will be quite as captivating as its predecessor, it certainly won’t take away the incredible entertainment power of the first I Am Legend.

6 ‘Enemy of the State’ (1998)

Directed by Tony Scott

Image via Touchstone Pictures

Director Tony Scott was known for casting great movie stars in dynamic roles, such as Tom Cruise in Top Gun or Denzel Washington in Crimson Tide. Similarly, Scott gave Smith the opportunity to play one of the more nuanced characters of his career. Enemy of the State is a throwback to classic conspiracy thrillers that paired Smith alongside Gene Hackman. He stars as a hotshot lawyer who becomes the target of government agencies after he discovers evidence of a murder.

Although any Scott film is bound to include some relentless set pieces, Enemy of the State also allows Smith to play a more intelligent character. He perfectly fit into the role of an idealistic yet savvy legal professional who gathered evidence to expose a layer of corruption. The simple joy of seeing Smith interact with an actor of Gene Hackman’s caliber is what elevates Enemy of the State into one of Smith’s most rewatchable movies.

Rent on Amazon

5 ‘The Pursuit of Happyness’ (2006)

Directed by Gabriele Muccino

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

The Pursuit of Happyness contains the most earnest and vulnerable performance of Smith’s career. He stars as a poor man trying to get a job in New York City while caring for his young child, played by Smith’s real son, Jaden Smith. The familial connection makes The Pursuit of Happyness one of Smith’s most unique films. Although he became known for playing strong action heroes, it's nice to see Smith slip into the role of a normal guy.

An inspiring movie about the American dream, The Pursuit of Happyness tells a universal story about the power of love and hard work. It’s a film that would have risked being overtly saccharine if it wasn’t for Smith’s honest and tremendously empathetic performance. The role earned him the second Academy Award nomination for Best Actor of his career. Although it can be tough to watch Gardner's struggles, The Pursuit of Happiness becomes more enjoyable upon rewatch, especially knowing the hopeful ending.

The Pursuit of Happyness Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Release Date December 15, 2006 Cast Will Smith , Todd Black , Jason Blumenthal , James Lassiter , Steve Tisch , DeVon Franklin Runtime 117 Minutes Writers Steven Conrad

4 ‘King Richard’ (2021)

Directed by Renaldo Marco Green

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Smith has never played a more complex character than in King Richard, the amazing true story of the tennis coach Richard Williams. Despite failing in his career as an athlete, Williams concocted an elaborate plan to ensure that his daughters Venus (Saniyya Sidney) and Serena (Demi Singleton) would become champions and began training them when they were four years old. Williams’ tactics became the subject of controversy; he refused to abide by athletic protocol and dissuaded his daughters from doing anything that could diminish their potential on the court.

Smith perfectly plays a flawed character, as Williams loves his daughters, but he is often ignorant of their feelings. Although there are some uncomfortable moments, King Richard offers an inspiring story about the importance of family that makes it very rewatchable. Smith’s terrific performance earned him an Academy Award win for Best Actor.

King Richard Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Release Date November 18, 2021 Cast Will Smith , Aunjanue Ellis , Saniyya Sidney , Demi Singleton Runtime 138 Writers Zach Baylin

3 ‘Independence Day’ (1996)

Directed by Roland Emmerich

Image via 20th Century Studios

Summer movies simply don’t get more fun than Independence Day, a film that is gleefully celebratory of spectacle and indulgence. Roland Emmerich’s greatest science fiction blockbuster has a memorable cast that includes Jeff Goldblum and Bill Pullman, but Smith’s performance as the snarky pilot Steve Hiller is by far the standout. Hiller is a brave hero who risks his life to help humanity prepare its defense from the impending alien invasion.

Smith’s charisma was essential to the success of Independence Day, as he added a sense of irreverent humor that was essential for the film to not take itself too seriously. Unsurprisingly, the 2016 sequel Independence Day: Resurgence failed without Smith’s involvement, shuttering all plans for a third entry within the series. Nonetheless, Independence Day was a colossal hit for a reason, as it's a film that many audiences still enjoy watching over the 4th of July every year.

2 ‘Men in Black’ (1997)

Directed by Barry Sonnenfield

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Men in Black is the most defining franchise of Smith’s career and the hit that proved that he could seemingly do anything. The 1997 classic centers on Agent J (Smith), who is recruited for a top-secret governmental agency that monitors aliens who live on Earth. J teams up with the grumpy senior Agent K (Tommy Lee Jones) to stop a malevolent alien force from taking over the planet.

J is ultimately a relatable character, as he is reacting to these revelations at the same time that the audience is. The banter between Smith and Jones makes Men in Black a great time, as their completely different energies result in many unexpected moments of humor. Although the Men in Black sequels have their merits, the first film takes the necessary time to develop a genuine friendship between the characters, making it the most rewatchable entry in the series.

1 ‘Ali’ (2001)

Directed by Michael Mann

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Ali is easily the most physically demanding and emotionally challenging role of Smith’s career. Playing a historical figure as iconic as Muhammad Ali comes with tremendous expectations, and Smith certainly captured the imposing physicality that made him the greatest boxer of all time. What was more surprising is that Smith was able to explore the intersectional qualities that made Ali a cultural icon; his career had a significant impact on world religion, philosophy, and race relations.

The performance earned Smith his first Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. Thanks to the stellar direction of Michael Mann, the intense yet rewarding Ali is an absorbing sports epic that shows the tremendous highs and lows of its subject’s life, as Smith truly humanizes Ali in a way that makes him feel relatable. Ali is a film that is worth rewatching for future generations to learn about the boxer’s life and career while also enjoying Smith's tour de force.

NEXT: The 10 Best Pierce Brosnan Movies, Ranked