"I'm not proud of it," Will Smith's legendary voice can be heard echoing in the video for his new song "Beautiful Scars" in collaboration with music giant Big Sean and OBanga. The track, which captures the highs and lows of Smith's career regrets to date, is the lead single from Smith's up-and-coming album Based on a True Story. Marking his formal return to music, two decades after his 2005 release Lost and Found, the album is slated for release in March of this year.

A lead single can generally be seen as the thematic blueprint for the entire record and if "Beautiful Scars" is anything to go by then there is guaranteed to be a lot of emotion packed into the album. The song explores the concept of regret and reflects on Smith's previous mistakes. It also takes the opportunity to weave in a story of self-acceptance and growth, prompting listeners to see him as human first then celebrity.

In one part of the track, he can be heard candidly rapping: "Couldn't tell I been, through hell on Earth. The truth and it burns, you live and you learn...I hate when I lose it, but I face the music, go, "Why did he do it?" See I'm only human." Another section of the track appears to reference some of his public mishaps in what seems to be a subtle nod to that Oscar's moment and the aftermath that ensued, much of which was prompting him to leave the industry. "Got these cowards sayin', "Goddamn, he just won't quit", won't fold and won't switch," he raps. "I wrote the code, I'm Mr. Smith, 'cause this is the matrix. This is my regular basis." In many ways, these lyrics lend themselves to a "comeback kid" narrative for Smith, whilst simultaneously taking accountability for his past.

The video for the track also includes another reference to one of his biggest career regrets, declining the role of Neo in the 1999 sci-fi action epic The Matrix, a role that went on to catapult its lead hero Keanu Reeves to fame. Embracing the missed opportunity, Smith brandishes his best Neo attire as he raps his heart out. If the single is anything to go by, it's clear the record will offer a more reflective perspective from Smith following his rise to fame in the 90s on the back of iconic sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Smith's album Based on a True Story is expected to release in March 2025. In the meantime, you can watch the video for "Beautiful Scars" above. Stay tuned at Collider for more updates.