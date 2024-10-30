October has been a good month for Will Smith fans as the Oscar winner's latest film, Bad Boys: Ride or Die not only landed on Netflix but went on to dominate the charts. His animated film, Shark Tale also recently found success on the streamer, and now the party is continuing to next month as one of Smith's most rewatchable titles is on its way to a free streaming service. The Pursuit of Happyness, considered by many to be Smith's best performance, will arrive on Tubi next month. The 2006 film based on the inspirational true story of stockbroker Chris Gardner earned Smith both a Golden Globe and Academy Award nominations for Best Actor.

In the film directed by Gabriele Muccino, and written by Steven Conrad, Smith stars as Gardner, a single father and stockbroker who's going through the worst times of his life but somehow finds the courage to keep pushing for the sake of his young son (played by his real-life son Jaden Smith). With challenges mounting on his path at break-neck speed, Gardner's resilience peaks above all the odds in a poignant story filled with many life lessons. Smith embodies the role with utmost passion, conveying his character's various struggles in a way that has you rooting for him with all you have.

The Pursuit of Happyness is not only one of Smith's best dramatic performances, but many argue it is the best all-round performance of his career and Smith agrees. “I think the best individual movie, all around, that I’ve ever made is The Pursuit of Happyness,” the Oscar winner said recently this summer during a Hot Ones challenge. “Right behind that is the first Men In Black. The direction, cinematography, and music, …If I had to put four of them in a time capsule, it would be The Pursuit of Happyness, the first Men In Black, I Am Legend, and probably King Richard.”

What Has Will Smith Been Up To Recently?

After the Oscars 2022 mishap which some feared spelled doom for his career, Smith returned with a bang with Ride or Die, the fourth installment in the Bad Boys franchise. The movie impressed critics and thrilled audiences who filled up theaters to help push the total gross of the Bad Boys franchise above the $1 billion mark. Smith is now set to continue his relationship with original Bad Boys director Michael Bay away from the buddy cop franchise. Both will collaborate on the action film, Fast And Loose, which will see Smith as a man suffering from amnesia but, as he begins to recollect his past, realizes he lived a double life as a crime kingpin and undercover CIA agent.

Smith has also been confirmed to co-star with Michael B. Jordan in I Am Legend 2, the sequel to his 2007 post-apocalyptic film. Sugar Bandits was set to be his next movie, but Smith recently departed the project due to scheduling conflicts.

The Pursuit of Happyness will begin streaming on Tubi on November 1.