During the PlayStation Showcase, Insomniac finally revealed that they were making a sequel to Marvel's Spider-Man by releasing the first trailer for it. Despite the trailer featuring both Peter Parker and Miles Morales fighting together however, the studio has confirmed that the game will not feature any co-op, and will still be a solo adventure.

Shortly after the Showcase, Games Head of Franchise Strategy and Studio Relations Ryan Schneider made a post on the Playstation Blog, going more into detail about the game. During the post, he stated that "We’re so thrilled to continue the journey of both Peter Parker and Miles Morales in their most epic single-player adventure yet," confirming that this will be a single player experience like the first game was. This could come as a disappointment to fans, as a co-op feature has been desired since the released of the PlayStation 4 Spider-Man.

Despite the game being a solo adventure, it sounds like Insomniac wants to continue the story of both Peter and Miles for this sequel. Schneider talked about continuing their journies in this statement:

"While pushing the capabilities of the console will be very exciting, we’re equally pumped to craft all-new stories for Peter and Miles in this sequel. Just as in our previous Spider-Man games, we not only want to tell a great Super Hero story, but also deliver a compelling human story, one full of heart and humor that dives deep into the people behind the mask."

We will have to wait until we get more information about the game before we can know how they plan to accomplish this. The reveal trailer doesn't show us much. It shows both Peter and Miles teaming up to fight criminals, with a reveal of the symbiote Venom (voiced by Tony Todd) at the end. One possibility could be splitting the game up, with part of it focusing on Peter, while the other part focuses on Miles's journey through the game. There could also be the possibility of allowing us to switch between the two characters, letting us play which ever one we prefer, or who ever would better suit a certain situation.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will see the return of both Yuri Lowenthal and Nadji Jeter as Peter Parker and Miles Morales respectively. While there is not a set release date for the game, it is slated to be launched sometime in 2023, and will be a Playstation 5 exclusive.

