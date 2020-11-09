In September, we reported that the upcoming PlayStation 5 remaster of Insomniac Games’ PlayStation 4 masterpiece Marvel’s Spider-Man would not feature the ability to transfer PS4 saves into the new PS5 version, meaning those who had played through the original version and acquired all those shiny suits would have to start from scratch. This struck me as “not the best idea,” and now two months later, it seems as though Insomniac as agreed. Per their official Twitter, the PS4 saves from Marvel’s Spider-Man will now be able to transfer to the remastered PS5 version — and we’ve got some new suits, too.

Here’s Insomniac Games’ official language:

“We have heard you – in an upcoming update for #SpiderManPS4, we will add the ability to export your save to Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered. This update will also add the three new suits from Remastered to the PS4 game. We expect to bring you this update around Thanksgiving.”

This is, unilaterally, good news, and I’m grateful Insomniac acknowledged that it started as “not so great news” and listened to their fans. Now, starting around Turkey Day (do turkeys eat spiders?), you can export your PS4 saves and suits and start swinging in dope-ass next-gen graphics. And, for those of us who aren’t willing to make the plunge into PS5 territory just yet, we’ll also get the three new suits in the original PS4 version! Everyone wins!

And, as a quick reminder of what else we can expect in the PS5 remaster, here’s Insomniac laying it down:

“The remaster for the PS5 is no simple up-res, as many of the game’s art assets have been completely updated to take advantage of the PS5 console’s horsepower. You’ll see better-looking characters with improved skin, eyes, hair, and facial animation (including our new, next-generation Peter Parker). You’ll also see ray-traced reflections and ambient shadows, improved lighting, more pedestrians and vehicles stretching further into the distance, and the same optional performance mode offered on Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, allowing you to finally play the game at a targeted 60fps frame rate. We’ll be supporting near-instant loading, 3D audio, and the DualSense controller’s haptic feedback. Lastly we’re adding three amazing new Spider-Man suits, new photo mode features, and even new trophies for those of you looking to Platinum the game all over again.”

Check out the three new Remastered suits, captured on PS5 but also heading to PS4, below. For more on how Spider-Man will fare in the next-gen video game generation, here’s our glowing review of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.