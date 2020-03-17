Stephen Amell Says He’ll Never Return to the Arrowverse

Fans of The CW’s Arrowverse shouldn’t hold their breath waiting for Stephen Amell to return to the network’s stable of DC superhero shows anytime soon. During a recent Instagram livestream with fans (as reported by EW), Amell was asked if he’d ever consider guest-starring as Oliver Queen in the future, and he very kindly shot that idea out of the sky like his character’s alter ego.

“No, I’m done,” he said. “That was good. It was a good eight years, but it was time to be done.”

Amell appeared for 8 seasons on Arrow as the titular bow-and-arrow-wielding hero. The success of the show prompted The CW to develop other DC shows in the same universe, like The Flash and Batwoman (and Supergirl, which started out on CBS before moving to The CW in its second season). After mentioning that he’d watched another CW series, Roswell, New Mexico, he went on to elaborate how distant the Arrowverse already feels to him.

“It was actually really, really weird to watch The CW again,” Amell said. “It was weird seeing promos for Supergirl and Flash and Batwoman again. It seems like a different lifetime. I don’t think I’ll be doing that again.”

And just like everyone else in the world right now, Amell has felt the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. He revealed that his new wrestling show Heels, an hour-long drama in which he plays a pro-wrestling villain (or “heel”) in a very-real rivalry with his brother over control of their late father’s independent wrestling organization. The show, set to air on Starz, had to halt production because of concerns over the spread of the virus.

“I was getting ready to shoot my new show Heels and that’s been put on hold indefinitely,” Amell said. “That’s frustrating because I was getting excited. We’ve got an amazing cast. It’s going to be awesome. But for the moment my training has stopped.”

So while his time as Oliver Queen seems to definitely be over, Amell won’t be disappearing from television. At least, not once COVID-19 has run its course and everyone can safely go back to work.