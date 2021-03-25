Whether you loved her, hated her, or loved to hate her, Aya Cash's character Stormfront in The Boys Season 2 was a force to be reckoned with - both literally and figuratively. But will Stormfront be in The Boys season 3? Unfortunately, the answer to that question is still uncertain.

At the end of season 2, the last shot we see of Stormfront is her battered and bleeding on the ground with all four limbs severed from her body. If looks could kill, the seething rage on her face would have rendered her attackers powerless (at the very least). But fans of the show, the comic books, and the superhero genre in general who are familiar with her seemingly immortal constitution know that this doesn't mean the character is down and out for good - and could come back for revenge at any time.

RELATED: 'The Boys' Season 2 Finale's Biggest Twists Explained by Creator Eric Kripke

During a recent interview promoting her newest film We Broke Up, Cash expressed her own confusion over Stormfront's fate for season 3. "I want to know if she'll be back too," she told EW. She went on to explain that she is not currently scheduled to be a part of the season 3 production and that her original contract for The Boys "was only for a year". For Stormfront fans who want to see her return to the show, the lack of a contract or production involvement is usually a bad sign as far as Hollywood goes. Although it's also possible Cash is playing coy, and the character may make a small return sometime in Season 3.

Image via Amazon Studios

Indeed, not all hope is lost - yet. As we've previously reported, show creator Eric Kripke wanted a "fate worse than death" for the character as retribution for her evil deeds in life. He went on to add in his interview with Collider that being "trapped in [a paraplegic] state felt like the right punishment for her" and that the inside joke around the writer's room was to give her the new nickname "Stumpfront".

Neither Cash, Kripke, nor anyone else involved with The Boys have confirmed or denied whether or not this is the last we will see of Stormfront, and at the time Season 2's finale aired Kripke suggested the writers were working to figure out what to do with the character next:

"She's not dead. What was important for us is, we felt a fate worse than death for that stumpy little Nazi was for someone who's so believed in some kind of Aryan master race to become mutilated for potentially decades or centuries. I mean, she ages very slow. So being trapped in that state felt like the right punishment for her. We call her 'Stumpfront' now, and she richly deserves it."

Technically, this means there is still a glimmer of hope for the character's return, no matter how small. Will she be confined to her fate for eternity? Will Kripke and company bring her back to torture her further? Fans are waiting with bated breath to find out.

The Boys Season 3 is currently in production in Canada. There is not yet any news on the season 3 release date, nor a potential season 4 and beyond.

KEEP READING: 'The Boys' Season 3 Will Tackle Extremely R-Rated "Herogasm" Storyline

Share Share Tweet Email

A New 'Bewitched' Movie Is in the Works and It Will Cast a Much Different Spell Than Its 2005 Predecessor The same team behind TV’s 'MacGyver' and '12 Monkeys' will write the script.

Read Next