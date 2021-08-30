Do you think they would all head to Connor's ranch if so?

Up until the past couple of months, there was hardly any content or knowledge about Succession's third season. But by our number one boy, have we got some exciting announcements since then! The latest piece of news comes from a new feature in Vulture, in which creator and executive producer Jesse Armstrong reveals that the third season will not include the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before the pandemic hit and shut down the country, Succession's third season was all set to start shooting in New York. A few weeks before shooting was set to commence, the city went into full lockdown mode a couple of weeks into March 2020. Armstrong stated that all of the season's finished scripts did not include the pandemic, and he decided that they wouldn't be rewritten to incorporate it.

Agreeing with Armstrong's decision in a very prescient statement, cast member Sarah Snook said, "These are really wealthy people. And unfortunately, none of the world’s really wealthy people were going to be affected by the pandemic.”

Succession is the latest hit drama series from HBO, which follows the megarich Roy family who owns Waystar Royco, an international media and entertainment conglomerate. The main conflict is between Logan Roy, the founder and CEO, and his three children who compete for the chance to succeed him. The series won big at last year's Emmy Awards, bringing home the coveted Best Drama Award and Best Actor in a Leading Role in a Drama Series for Jeremy Strong.

The last time we saw the Roys, Kendall revealed to the public that Logan was aware of the company's contemptuous cruises scandal, declaring all-out war between him and his father. Additionally, Siobhan and Tom's marriage was already on the rocks as the former decided on their wedding night that she wanted an open relationship. The teaser trailer for the third season brought all of this back to the forefront, not to mention some of the incredible writing that really makes the series sing.

Luckily, all of the main cast is returning for the third season, including some notable new guest stars like Adrien Brody and Alexander Skarsgård. Brody will star as Josh Aaronson, a billionaire activist investor who mysteriously becomes involved in the ownership of Waystar Royco. Skarsgård will play Lukas Matsson, a confrontational tech founder and CEO.

We only have to wait a bit longer for Succession's third season, as the most recent teaser revealed that the series will return in October. Unfortunately, we do not have an exact date yet, but we know that it's only a few more weeks until the Roys return.

