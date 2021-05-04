Originally released for Xbox One in 2014, Sunset Overdrive quickly became a gaming sensation. Playing something like Grand Theft Auto meets Crazy Taxi meets Splatoon, the game boasted a fantastic open-world, highly kinetic action-shooter gameplay, and a wild, addictive sense of humor. The game has quickly become a cult classic, getting a PC port in 2018 as a result. But throughout all of this, players of any Sony console, from the PlayStation 4 to the new PlayStation 5, have not been able to shift into Sunset Overdrive.

Not even when game developer Insomniac Games (the Spider-Man games) was purchased by Sony in 2019; Shawn Layden, chairman of Sony Interactive Worldwide Studios said at the time that Sunset Overdrive "was a great experience for Insomniac" but "as far as the IP itself, we really haven’t turned over the files on that one to see what that actually means, to be honest. We like what they’ve been doing in the Spider-Man franchise, and things like Ratchet & Clank are certainly vital series in the present and future. That’s what we’re concentrating on."

But now, Sony might just have taken the first step into putting Sunset Overdrive — or a sequel — into the PlayStation family. We're still speculating, but, like, what else would you do with an intellectual property after you file a patent for it?

RELATED: Trailers for CALL OF DUTY: ADVANCED WARFARE, ASSASSIN'S CREED: UNITY, RISE OF THE TOMB RAIDER, SUNSET OVERDRIVE, and More

Image via Insomniac Games

That's right, Sunset Overdrive/PlayStation fans: Sony registered a trademark for the game with the US Patent and Trademark Office on April 26, 2021. This just might mean that the company is interested in doing something PlayStation-centric with the title soon, though nothing official beyond this legal filing has been announced.

I would hope and think something like "a remastered version of the original with all the DLC" would be an easy burst of revenue and goodwill for both Sony and Insomniac; they could even go for the Free on PlayStation Plus market like other recent games with similar tones and/or cult statuses like Destruction AllStars or Control. Plus, they could check the temperature on whether the PS market has an appetite for Sunset Control, and that could lead the way for a sequel or expansion of the universe (not to mention expanding the public appeal of Insomniac beyond Spider-Man and Ratchet & Clank).

We'll keep you updated once we hear anything official, but for now, somehow, we are very excited by what a "legal filing of a trademark" could mean for the future of a cool, cool video game.

KEEP READING: 'Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart' Release Date Confirmed for the PS5 Exclusive

Share Share Tweet Email

'The Empire Strikes Back' Original Symphonic Suite LP Is Being Re-Released This Summer It’s a Star Wars Day miracle!

Read Next