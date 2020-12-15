From its black-and-white images, to its, well, literally everything else about and surrounding it, Zack Snyder's Justice League — aka "The Snyder Cut" — has been sold as a darker, grittier, and more unfiltered take on the maligned, adjusted, Joss Whedon-shepherded Justice League we originally saw in theaters. Now, we know exactly how "unfiltered" it's gonna play — and whether we'll be able to view this sucker in theaters as well.

While speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Zack Snyder revealed that, much like his director's cut of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, this new take on Justice League would likely be rated R. "The movie is insane and so epic and is probably rated R," explained Snyder, before clarifying "that's one thing I think will happen, that it will be an R-rated version, for sure... We haven't heard from the MPAA, but that's my gut." So while it hasn't officially been rated R, Snyder feels confident its "insane and so epic" enough that it'll get that adult rating — and when he explained some of the content we'll see in the four-hour take, I tend to agree:

"There's one scene where Batman drops an F-bomb. Cyborg is not too happy with what's going on with his life before he meets the Justice League, and he tends to speak his mind. And Steppenwolf is pretty much just hacking people in half. So [the rating would be due to] violence and profanity, probably both."

Image via Warner Bros.

Point: Batman saying the F-word is pandering to a "dark and edgy" crowd and inappropriate for the character. Counterpoint: I'm picturing Sad Ben Affleck Batman saying the F-word, and it is making me cackle out loud.

So will we be able to see this probably R-rated Justice League as a theatrical film, and not just the four-hour miniseries version being put on HBO Max? As Snyder put it: Probably! "I'm a huge fan and a big supporter of the cinematic experience, and we're already talking about Justice League playing theatrically at the same time it's coming to HBO Max," said Snyder, also pointing out that it was "the reverse" of Warner Bros.' recent decision to put all of their pre-planned theatrical releases on HBO Max. Me personally, I find the idea of watching a four-hour cut of a grim, R-rated superhero movie where Batman swears while getting hacked in half to be "a little much" and will likely watch this fabled Snyder Cut in its miniseries form at home. But for those who want it, it sounds like you'll be able to dive into Snyder's vision about as purely as possible real soon.

Zack Snyder's Justice League comes to HBO Max (and maybe theaters?) 2021.

