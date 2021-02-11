It is very likely that HBO’s Barry will continue on for at least two more seasons. When the series first premiered in 2018, folks weren’t quite sure what to expect. It was promoted as a comedy show created by Bill Hader and Silicon Valley alum Alec Berg, but when we finally got a look at the series, it was clear Hader and Berg were interested in blurring the line between comedy and drama. A show that’s ostensibly about a hit man trying to forge a career as an actor took a number of dark turns, and the series always treated violence with the seriousness it deserves – when Barry hurts or kills someone, it feels impactful.

After that brilliant and Emmy-winning first season, Barry only got better in its second season – and darker too – and Hader and Co. were just about to start filming Season 3 when COVID hit. But instead of sitting around waiting to start production again, Hader, Berg, and the show’s writers not only finished all the scripts for Season 3, but went ahead and wrote Season 4 as well despite the fact that HBO has only renewed the show for a third season.

So it comes as a sigh of relief that HBO boss Casey Bloys recently revealed that, although a final decision has not officially been made, it’s looking like Barry Season 4 will happen. “Typically, we don’t pick up things until they air but if I was betting on whether we would do more, I think that is a very safe bet,” Bloys told Deadline.

That is fantastic news. Barry is one of the best shows on all of television, and Hader and Co. have shown an eagerness to dig deeper with each respective episode – not just from a story standpoint but also from a filmmaking one as well. Hader made his directorial debut on the show’s pilot and has now helmed multiple installments, proving himself to be a natural talent behind the camera with standout episodes like Season 5’s jaw-dropping “ronny/lily.”

Filming is now underway on Season 3 of the show, and while a premiere date is not yet set, let’s cross our fingers for sometime at the end of this year.

For much more on Barry, check out my deep-dive interview with Hader about the Season 2 finale.

