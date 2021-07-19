Leigh Janiak has revealed her hopes that Netflix's Fear Street trilogy can act as the launchpad for an entire franchise that could become horror's answer to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in an interview with Indiewire. While we've seen countless brands, properties, studios and filmmakers set themselves up to fail by trying to ape the formula that's brought Kevin Feige's outfit such unprecedented success, there's a solid foundation in place for the streaming slashers to make it work.

The Fear Street trilogy in itself was a hugely ambitious undertaking, with Janiak filming three movies across a single six-month shoot that featured much of the same cast and crew in a variety of different roles. Not only that, but each installment was set in a distinctly different time period spanning almost 300 years, and they rolled out on consecutive Fridays beginning July 2nd.

The films have all proven to be hugely popular on Netflix, and with seventeen books in the literary series authored by R.L. Stine comprising of over 150 stories, it isn't like Janiak is short of source material to draw on for inspiration. The filmmaker revealed that hopefully, she's just getting started.

"One of the exciting things about Fear Street is the fact that the universe is big and allows for a lot of space. One of the things that I talked about before I was hired was that we have a potential here to create a horror Marvel [Cinematic Universe], where you can have slasher killers from lots of different eras. You have the canon of our main mythology that’s built around the fact that the devil lives in Shadyside, so there’s also room for everything else. I think that my hope is that audiences like it enough that we can start building out [more], we can think about what another trilogy would be, what stand-alones would be, what TV would be. I don’t even think about it like TV or movies exactly anymore. That’s the great thing about Netflix and about what Fear Street is, which is kind of a hybrid new thing. I’m excited about the possibility of what else can happen. I really started getting excited about a ’50s slasher movie, which I haven’t really seen and what that means. It’s just cool to think about the different eras and what’s possible as a horror fan."

Nothing is set in stone yet, but Netflix are on a relentless quest to amass as many viable in-house franchises as possible, and history has shown that horror never goes out of fashion. Until any plans for the Fear Street Cinematic Universe are firmed up, though, the entire trilogy is now available to stream.

