Listen, if it was up to me, Mike Flanagan would spearhead another haunted house show for Netflix every couple of years until the sun burns out, even though directing all ten episodes of The Haunting of Hill House nearly killed the guy and The Haunting of Bly Manor didn't quite become the phenom its predecessor did. But Flanagan is, understandably, a pretty busy guy these days, and a recent response on Twitter suggests another Haunting isn't likely any time soon at Netflix...or at all.

According to Flanagan, there are "no plans" for further Haunting chapters, with other projects under his Intrepid Pictures umbrella taking precedent. Right now, the most obvious attention-grabber is Midnight Mass, a limited series based on an original idea from Flanagan, that takes place on an isolated island community rocked by a series of miraculous events and the arrival of a mysterious young priest. Flanagan wrote and directed every episode, and the limited series—which just wrapped filming—stars Zach Gilford, Hamish Linklater, Kate Siegel, Annabeth Gish, and Rahul Kohli.

The Haunting of Hill House, based on the Shirley Jackson novel, debuted on Netflix in 2018 and immediately rocketed to critical acclaim and launched Flanagan to household name status. The 2020 follow-up, The Haunting of Bly Manor, went the Gothic romance route, put Victoria Pedretti front and center, and provided well-deserved big breaks for supporting players Rahul Kohli and T'Nia Miller.

Check out Flanagan's response below. For more on The Haunting of Bly Manor, here's Flanagan on that heartbreaking finale. If you want to read up further on Midnight Mass, here's Flanagan explaining how he shot the series during a pandemic with zero interruptions.

