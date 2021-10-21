Despite its divisive response, it looks like The Many Saints of Newark won't be our final look at the universe of The Sopranos. Series creator David Chase is currently in talks with HBO Max to head up a new prequel project. While it was originally speculated to be a film, Deadline now reports that it could now be a television series.

This revelation comes from WarnerMedia’s CEO of Studios and Networks Ann Sarnoff, who told the trade that the final decision over the medium of the new prequel remains undecided. However, she did discuss how Many Saints appeared to reinvigorate interest in the show despite low box office returns.

“You see The Sopranos pop into the top ten of viewed series on the service,” Sarnoff explained to Deadline, “and it’s given it an entirely new life. It’s literally lifted all of The Sopranos franchise in a new way. You can’t measure just by the box office.”

This announcement rarely comes as a surprise. Chase recently signed a massive five-year deal with WarnerMedia that encompasses projects with HBO, HBO Max, and even Warner Bros. Pictures. Details still remain scarce in regards to what other projects he will help develop for the company. However, another shot at his beloved series is not particularly surprising.

If this new Sopranos project does become a series, there is a chance that it could help develop and flesh out the narrative threads Many Saints introduced. Although Collider’s Matt Goldberg gave the prequel film an A- review, he mentions that “at times, especially in the second half, it feels like The Many Saints of Newark is about to burst.” This was a common criticism reflected through many fan and critical reviews upon the film’s release. Perhaps with another prequel film or even a brand-new series, stories such as how Sal “Sally” Moltisanti (Ray Liotta) was imprisoned or what else the crime family of Harold McBrayer (Leslie Odom Jr.) did could be further fleshed out.

All seasons of The Sopranos are available to stream on HBO Max, with The Many Saints of Newark being available on the platform until October 31.

