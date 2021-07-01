Theron will be returning to kick even more ass as an immortal warrior in the fantasy comic book adaptation.

Charlize Theron has confirmed with Variety that the script for The Old Guard sequel has been written, with production scheduled to begin during the first quarter of 2022. The star also revealed that Marwan Kenzari and Luca Marinelli would be returning as Joe and Nicky, better known as Yusuf Al-Kaysani and Nicolò di Genova, but no other cast members have been announced so far.

In fact, this is the first real news we've heard about The Old Guard getting a second installment since last year, when Theron admitted that she'd love to return as immortal warrior Andy. Gina Prince-Bythewood helmed the action-packed fantasy film, which was adapted for the screen by Greg Rucka from his own comic book series.

Netflix touted The Old Guard as having reached over 70 million households in the first four weeks it was available to stream after being added to the library in July 2020, which is good enough to make it one of the platform's ten most-watched original movies ever. Reactions from both fans and critics were strong, with Prince-Blythewood's handling of the set pieces coming in for particular praise, so there was an air of inevitability surrounding further installments.

Anyone to have seen The Old Guard can no doubt already guess where the plot is heading, after it ended on the cliffhanger revealing Van Veronic Ngo's Quynh was alive and well, not locked in an iron maiden at the bottom of the ocean having spent centuries in a perpetual state of drowning as Andy believed. She showed up at the apartment of Matthias Schoenaerts' exiled Old Guard member Booker before things cut to black, so that'll likely be the jumping-off point for the next chapter.

A sequel to The Old Guard marks Theron's latest collaboration with Netflix after she executive produced Adam Sandler's Murder Mystery and David Fincher's serial killer series Mindhunter, while the Academy Award winner is currently shooting Paul Feig's literary adaptation The School for Good and Evil. An Atomic Blonde sequel remains tentatively on the cards, and Theron is also set to team with Niki Caro for a true-life surfing drama.

Meanwhile, a 2023 debut is looking like the safest bet for the Old Guard's next outing.

