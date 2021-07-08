Director Chris McKay and several other cast members are also involved in talks to return.

Although it has not been officially confirmed by Amazon or Skydance, the studios are reportedly already in talks regarding a sequel for the sci-fi action film The Tomorrow War, per Deadline. The movie made its debut on Amazon Prime Video on July 2, amassing over 20,000 reviews in its first week and receiving an average rating of 4.5 out of 5.

Amazon is clearly wasting no time in following up this hit action-packed thrill ride with a subsequent film. Director Chris McKay and screenwriter Zach Dean will reportedly be returning for the planned sequel in development, as well as a majority of the starring cast from the first installment including Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, and J.K. Simmons. The original film was given a budget of roughly $200 million, and with Paramount Studios' direct involvement, it will be exciting to see who else joins The Tomorrow War 2's team.

Amazon bought The Tomorrow War from Skydance for $200 million in an attempt to assert itself as a dominant streaming platform with the likes of Hulu and Netflix. This purchase has proved to be worthwhile, as the film was reportedly watched in over 2.41 million homes upon the first 3 days of its release. On top of that, Prime Video set all-time highs in viewership in several countries, including India, France, Mexico, and Japan. The streaming serivce has certainly made big strides on its journey to becoming a juggernaut in the industry and continues to do so as it ramps up plans for a follow up to The Tomorrow War.

The Tomorrow War is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

