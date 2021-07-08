The fifth 'Scream' movie will be stabbing its way into theaters near you sometime next year.

Director Matt Bettinelli-Olpin recently tweeted out an exciting announcement for Scream fans: the film is now officially completed. The confirmation also teased a first glimpse of the movie's title logo. Audiences can expect to see it in theaters sometime next year. So grab your scary ghost masks, rubber knives, and black robes before they sell out!

The tweet reads, "Scream (2022) is complete! We're so excited for you all to see it soon. #ForWes". The hashtag is a direct reference to film pioneer Wes Craven, who created the original Scream franchise. Unfortunately, he passed away in 2015. But before he left this world, Craven blessed horror fans with bone-chilling movies like The People Under the Stairs, the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise (with the unforgettable, nightmare-inducing Freddy Krueger) and The Hills Have Eyes. But if anybody can do a continuation of a Wes Craven classic justice, Bettinelli-Olpin is certainly a strong contender. He previously co-directed hit horror flicks like Ready or Not alongside Tyler Gillett, and the two have teamed up once again to co-direct this latest Scream installment.

Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette will all be reprising their roles from the 1996 film in the upcoming movie. But the storyline will be a little bit different from the original. The 2022 continuation of the franchise will feature Sidney Prescott returning to her hometown after a suspicious streak of copycat murders starts plaguing the sleepy suburb. Obviously, bloody murder with a side of subversive humor is likely to ensue. The new cast for Scream includes Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Dylan Minnette, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sonia Ben Ammar, Mikey Madison, Mason Gooding, and Kyle Gallner.

No official release date for Scream has been confirmed yet. Keep checking back for details as post-production rolls forward.

