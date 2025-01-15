If you’ve been counting down till Will and Angie's joint appearance in this new season of Will Trent, sorry to break it to you, but you’ll have to be patient some more. It’s no secret that the duo’s relationship is not in a good place, given the events that transpired last season, including Angie’s arrest. However, things may return to normal soon, as Will is now back to his old self while Angie has pleaded her case for reinstatement, and if they let her back on the force, she pledged to be the absolute best version of herself.

While we await the pair’s reunion onscreen, co-showrunners Liz Heldens and Daniel Thomsen, as well as Ramón Rodríguez, who stars as the title character in Will Trent and executive produces, have shared a bit of what to expect of the reunion. Speaking with TVLine, Rodríguez teased a “tense” and “really hard” affair in which the ex-lovers are forced to face each other. He added:

“They never got to talk about what happened, what transpired, the reasons why. She has her feelings [about the arrest], and Will has his feelings and his reasons — so, when they do end up working together, and they have to confront what happened, it’s a very difficult thing. I know from Will’s perspective, it was a decision that he felt he truly had to make, morally and ethically. He also knew that this information about what Angie did and was a part of was going to come out [either way and] he would rather be the one to arrest her…. They have some real conversations, and realizations, about what their relationship is or is going to be, and it’s tough.”

When Will William & Angie Finally Face Each Other?

Close

So far, Season 3 of Will Trent has aired only two episodes, “I’m a Guest Here” and “Sunny-side Up,” both of which haven't seen Will and Angie share any scenes, much to fans’ chagrin. Fortunately, they won’t have to wait for so long as the series showrunners have revealed when the reunion takes place, with Heldens saying:

“In Episode 4 (airing Tuesday, January 28), [Angie] and Will end up on a case together, and the emotional throughline of that case is Will and Angie coming back together. What does that look like? They have it out in a great way. It’s really charged, and they’re both really hurt. At the same time, it’s easy for them. They still can make each other laugh. But there’s a big blow up, and I think it’s really entertaining.”

Will Trent returns on Tuesday, January 21. The first two seasons are currently streaming on Hulu. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates as the show progresses.

Will Trent Special Agent Will Trent was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system. Determined to make sure no one feels as he did, he now has the highest clearance rate. Release Date January 3, 2023 Creator Karin Slaughter, Liz Heldens, Daniel T. Thomsen Cast Ramon Rodriguez , Erika Christensen , Iantha Richardson , Jake McLaughlin , Sonja Sohn Writers Daniel T. Thomsen , Liz Heldens , Karin Slaughter

Watch on Hulu