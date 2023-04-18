Will Trent has become the first freshman drama at ABC to get renewed for a second season this year, Deadline reports. The series is quite popular in the Tuesday 10 PM slot and the renewal news comes ahead of the Season 1 finale due on May 2, next month. There has been quite an upheaval in the industry with networks and streamers reevaluating their content and with the fate of many series hanging by the thread. Contemporaries of the ABC series such as The Company You Keep and The Rookie: Feds and Not Dead Yet, are still looking for renewal while Alaska Daily appears unlikely to continue on the network.

Will Trent’s Successful Season 1 Run

Based on Karin Slaughter’s bestselling books, the series has been leading ABC viewership numbers. It’s the network’s top new drama this season garnering 9.9 million viewers acing 18-49 demography after 35 days of viewing across linear and digital platforms. The series is improving the network’s weekly 10 PM time slot when compared to similar weeks last season by 143% in total viewers and by 25% among adults 18-49 this season. As per Nielsen and the network, Will Trent also gained a massive 6.8 million total viewers over its initial Live+Same Day average after 35 days of multi-platform viewing.

The series follows Georgia Bureau of Investigations’ Special Agent Will Trent, who was abandoned at birth and was forced to endure a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta’s foster care system. But now, when he’s capable to make a difference, he makes sure no one is abandoned like he was. “We’re so thankful to our ABC and Hulu fans for joining us on this wild ride and watching Will Trent," said series star Ramón Rodríguez. He continued, adding:

“When we set out to bring the series to television screens, we wanted to do justice to the gritty, thrilling world that Karin Slaughter created with her bestselling book series. Liz Heldens, Dan Thomsen and the creative team have developed complex and nuanced characters that people are relating to on a human level — and it hasn’t hurt having our little star, Betty, on the call sheet. We’re so excited for the opportunity to dive deeper into these stories with season two.”

In addition to Rodríguez, the series also stars Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood, and Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner. The feature is created by Slaughter, Liz Heldens, and Daniel T. Thomsen.

Will Trent drops a new episode every Tuesday and will culminate with the Season 1 finale on May 2. Don't miss our interview with Rodríguez on the unexpected nature of the series and his character's resilience.