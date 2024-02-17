Special agent reporting for duty! This detective isn’t resting anytime soon. ABC’s leading police crime series, Will Trent, returns for its highly-anticipated Season 2. Baked on Karin Slaughter’s Will Trent series of novels, the show stars Ramón Rodríguez as the titular Wilbur “Will” Trent, who was found abandoned as a child and was raised in the Atlanta foster care system. Things weren’t so easy for Will. Not only did he grow up in a system that continues to impact him in his adult life, but he’s also dyslexic. Despite his limitations, Will rises through the ranks in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), earning himself the title of Special Agent.

Season 2 of Will Trentwill definitely see the detective jumping into more complex cases, including investigating his mother's identity. But most notably, the new season follows the continuation of Will’s on-again, off-again relationship with a colleague and childhood friend from the foster care system, APD Detective Angie Polaski (Erika Christensen). The next season continues to build on their already high-tensioned relationship while having another possible love interest in the mix.

Will Trent Season 2 officially premieres on ABC on Tuesday, February 20th, 2024, at 8 P.M. CST. In the meantime, check out the cast and character guide below.

Ramón Rodríguez

Special Agent Will Trent

Ramón Rodríguezplays Special Agent Will Trent, a highly skilled GBI agent who prefers to work alone and keeps his severe dyslexia a secret, a condition that was overlooked during his difficult childhood in foster care. Despite any reservations others may have about him, he remains unconcerned, especially given his stellar track record for solving cases, boasting the Bureau’s top clearance rate.

Rodríguez debuted in back-to-back action films, including Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, where he portrayed Shia LaBoeuf’s sidekick. Since then, the actor has graced the screens of numerous television series, with appearances in HBO’s The Wire and Showtime’s The Affair. His most notable performance includes his role as the lead villain, Bakuto, in the two installments of Marvel’s Netflix series Iron Fist and The Defenders. He also took on the role of Ryan Lope in Fox’s Gang Related, playing a rising star in the LAPD’s elite Gang Task Force.

Erika Christensen

Angie Polaski

Erika Christensen plays Angie Polaski, a seasoned detective with the Atlanta Police Department who brings humor to the often grim realities of police work. She shared an on-again, off-again relationship with Will, having been friends since their childhood in a group foster home where they relied on each other for support. Despite her wit, Angie grapples with addiction and has yet to come face-to-face with the deep-seated traumas of her past. As Will’s close friend and occasional romantic partner, Detective Polaski navigates the challenges of law enforcement while also wrestling with her personal demons.

Christensen’s previous television roles include starring in the ABC drama Ten Days in the Valley, alongside Kyra Sedgwick, as well as Wicked City opposite ED Westwick. The actress also appeared in the family drama Cheaper by the Dozen on Disney+, featuring Gabrielle Union and Zach Bratt. Notably, Christensen spent six seasons on NBC’s critically acclaimed series Parenthood, where she played Julia Braverman-Graham.

Iantha Richardson

Faith Mitchell

Iantha Richardson plays Faith Mitchell, Will’s partner in the force. Born into a family entrenched in law enforcement, Faith possesses a sharp wit and has always identified herself as one of the guys. However, her life took a turn when she became pregnant at the young age of 14. Despite this early challenge, Faith has managed to pull her life together and rise to the rank of Detective. Faith is now faced with a new assignment alongside Will and sees it as her greatest challenge yet. Yet, she approaches it with confidence, knowing it will propel her toward her goal of becoming a respected top agent at the GBI.

Besides Will Trent, Richardson is also a series regular on American Soul, where she plays Tessa Lorraine - the show currently airs on Amazon and BET. The actress also has a recurring role as Tolu in Good Trouble on Freeform and most recently played Adult Tess in NBC’s This Is Us. Richardson made her directorial debut in 2022 with two episodes of the TV drama Soul Ties and the short film J’ouvert.

Jake McLaughlin

Michael Ormewood

Jake McLaughlin plays Michael Ormewood, who hails from an upper-middle-class upbringing in the Atlanta suburbs. After serving overseas in the Army, an injury compelled him to return home, where he now works as a Detective with the APD. Michael comes across as someone who idolizes tough-guy, anti-hero cops while growing up, relishing the opportunity to become one himself. Despite having a wife and a child at home, he doesn’t really talk about them much.

Mclaughlin is widely recognized for his role in ABC’s Quantico, where he starred alongside Priyanka Chopra. Before his, the actor headlined the J. J. Abrams and Alfonso Cuaron joint series Believe, which was released on NBC. McLaughlin is also seen in the award-winning Apple TV+ series Black Bird, playing opposite Taron Egerton and Paul Walter Hauser.

Sonja Sohn

Amanda Wagner

Sonja Sohn plays Amanda Wagner, the formidable head of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Will’s boss. Known for her cold competence and polished demeanor, Amanda is always camera-ready for press conferences. Her ascent through the ranks at the GBI has earned her a reputation as a tough and demanding leader. Despite her intimidating persona, she secretly holds a soft spot for Will.

Drawing from her background in theater, Sohn has showcased her talent in ABC projects like Brothers and Sisters and Body of Proof, as well as in CBS shows like Cold Case and The Good Wife. Besides her extensive television portfolio, which includes HBO’s The Wire, Hulu’s Burn Notice, and Paramount+’s Star Trek Discovery, Sohn has worked with some of the most respected directors of the generation, notably Steve Soderbergh and Martin Scorsese.

Susan Kelechi Watson

Cricket

Susan Kelechi Watson plays Cricket, a skilled member of the GBI’s bomb squad. Known for her expertise in handling explosives, Cricket strives to maintain a sense of calm during high-stakes situations. Rumor has it that sparks may appear between Cricket and Will, suggesting a potential romantic interest in the upcoming season.

Watson is recognized for her portrayal of Beth Pearson in the series This Is Us, which earned her a nomination for the Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Before the show, Watson played a recurring role on the television show Louie. Other appearances include NCIS, The Following, and The Blacklist.

Clark Gregg

Arthur Highsmith

Clark Gregg plays Arthur Highsmith, an accountant entangled in a dire situation who attempts to flee town. Gregg is first introduced as someone attempting to evade Special Agent Trent in the Season 2 trailer.

Gregg is primarily recognized for portraying the original Phil Coulson in various films and television series set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Besides that, the actor is known for his role as FBI Special Agent Mike Casper on the NBC political drama series The West Wing and as Richard, the ex-husband of Christine Campbell, in the CBS sitcom The New Adventures of Old Christine.

