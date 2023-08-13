With distinguished actor Ramón Rodríguez playing the lead role in Will Trent, it's easy to fall in love with this character. Based on Karin Slaughter’s bestselling novels, the show takes us on an adventure with every episode as Trent solves intricate mysteries. The titular character is a Special Agent with the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, who has dyslexia and possesses an uncanny ability to remember information and visualize how situations played out in real life. While the detective himself is a delight to watch, it's the supporting characters who elevate this series and made it a hit when its first season premiered in January 2023. That includes his on-again, off-again girlfriend Angie Polaski, another vice detective, and of course, Betty, his dog, who steals the show with her adorable Chihuahua self. After a successful first season, the ABC series is all set to return with Season 2, but with the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes still in effect, it could be a while before Will Trent returns to our screens. In the meantime, here's everything we know about Will Trent Season 2 so far.

When and Where Is Will Trent Season 2 Coming Out?

The show was renewed for Season 2 on April 18, 2023, two weeks before the writer's strike, so suffice it to say, the second season will be delayed. Don't fret though, the moment we hear when it's coming out, we will post the date right here. As for where the show will be available, Will Trent is an ABC original, which means the network will be the primary home of Season 2 during its initial run. The series also streams on Hulu, where you can now catch up on all the episodes of Season 1.

Is There a Trailer for Will Trent Season 2?

Not yet. Once they have the season filmed, it's certain to release a thrilling trailer. Bookmark this page for important updates, but in the meantime to get familiar with the show, watch the trailer for Will Trent Season 1 below, if only for a wholesome dose of Betty's cuteness.

Who's Making Will Trent Season 2?

The series was created by Liz Heldens and Daniel Thomsen, so they are both assumed to return for the second season along with executive producers Paul McGuigan, Oliver Obst, Karin Slaughter, and Ramon Rodriguez. Heldens is known for being the creator of 2013's Deception, as well as a writer for Friday Night Lights, Boston Public, and The Orville. Thomsen is best known for his writing skills on Once Upon a Time, Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, and Westworld.

Who's In the Cast of Will Trent Season 2?

Image via ABC

Ramón Rodríguez, Erika Christensen, and Iantha Richardson are the actors whose characters' journeys will continue into Season 2. Rodriguez plays Will and Erika Christensen plays his romantic interest, Angie. Richardson plays Faith Mitchell, Will's dubious partner. Their partnership is expected to become stronger in the next season. Christensen is known for her work in Traffic, Parenthood, and Ten Days in the Valley. Richardson has previously appeared in American Soul, This is Us, and Good Trouble. Rounding out the cast are Sonja Sohn, Jake McLaughlin, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, LisaGay Hamilton, and Cora Lu Tran. Sohn plays the matriarch of the set as Angela Wagner, Trent's boss, and Jake McLaughlin appears as Angie's partner. Gosselaar plays Paul Campano, a fellow group home foster care child who has a love/hate relationship with Will. Hamilton plays Evelyn Mitchell, Wagner's former partner and friend. Tran plays Nico, a nonbinary friend of Will's who becomes Betty's petsitter. Betty, played by Bluebell, will of course be returning in Season 2.

So What's Will Trent Season 2 About?

Image via ABC

The next season will focus on building the relationship between Will and Angie. Will she repel Will as she did in the first season and more importantly, will she be able to walk? The last episode of the season has us still guessing about her physical plight. But, while Will isn't obsessing over Angie, he will be investigating the identity of his mother. As an investigator himself, he will be engulfed with getting to know her and her family even though she has already passed. He has her name now and a picture. When James Ulster hinted her family was quite loud and boisterous especially her older brother, it left a seed to explore, which we hope to see more of in Season 2.

More Detective Shows Like Will Trent to Watch While You Wait for Season 2

Monk (2002-2009)

Image via Peacock

Monk stars Tony Shalhoub as investigative consultant Adrian Monk, whose severe OCD is both a pro and con for him as it hinders him, yet helps him to solve cases. He had a nervous breakdown after his wife Trudy died, and is obsessed with finding out who killed her. Accompanying him on his journey are Captain Stottlemeyer and Lieutenant Disher, who are both equally annoyed and mesmerized by Monk's abilities to solve cases quickly. The series was created by Andy Breckman and recently this year, it was announced that the show would get a reunion movie on Peacock.

Veronica Mars (2004-2006, 2014, & 2019)

Image via Warner Bros. Television Distribution

Starring Kristen Bell as the title character, Veronica Mars is a quirky show that takes us from high school to college to life after. Starting out as a teen with keen detective skills, Veronica makes her passion real as she takes on cases as a side hustle, much to the chagrin of the sheriff, who just so happens to be her father, Keith Mars, as played by Enrico Colantoni. The show was created by Rob Thomas and ran for five seasons, with the last season taking place nearly 13 years after the end of its initial run.