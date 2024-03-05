The Big Picture A sneak peek from the next episode of Will Trent features Desperate Housewives ' Ricardo Chavira guest-starring in an intense scene with Will and Faith.

Will Trent showcases dark crime cases solved by Special Agent Will Trent, who uses his troubled past to fuel his detective skills.

Will Trent combines crime, drama, and thriller genres to explore Trent's personal life, relationships, and impressive crime-solving abilities.

Will Trent is one of ABC's biggest successes at the moment, and the hit drama series is continuing its impressive surge with an excellent start to its second season, with Ramón Rodríguez continuing to star in the lead role. In recognition of this, Collider is delighted to be working with ABC to bring our viewers an exclusive sneak peek at the next episode of the season. The episode sees another ABC alum, in the form of Desperate Housewives'Ricardo Chavira, guest-starring.

In this specific scene, Will (Rodríguez) and Faith (Iantha Richardson) question Councilman Victor Carrey (Chavira), about a missing former intern from his office ahead of his ribbon-cutting ceremony. The official logline states:

"With several civilians dead and one woman missing, Will and Faith question a suspicious pastor ahead of the councilman’s ribbon-cutting ceremony. Meanwhile, Angie joins Ormewood back in the field to investigate a sauna murder."

Chavira is best known for his role as Carlos Solis in Desperate Housewives, which was a massive success for ABC between 2004-2012. For this role, he received two Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series in 2005 and 2006, as well as three ALMA Awards nominations for Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series. He has also taken on roles in series such as Scandal, Jane the Virgin, and Santa Clarita Diet.

What Is 'Will Trent' About?

Will Trent is based on the bestselling book series by author Karin Slaughter. The show follows the story of Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Trent, who had a troubled childhood, spent his early years in Atlanta's foster care system but uses his past experiences to fuel his dedication to solving crimes. He is known for his keen observational skills and intelligence, which make him an exceptional detective.

The series delves into various crime cases that Trent solves, often dealing with complex and dark themes. Alongside the procedural elements of the cases, the show also explores Trent's personal life, his struggles, and his relationships with colleagues, including his partner, Faith Mitchell, and his boss, Amanda Wagner. The series combines elements of crime, drama, and thriller genres. It was a hit with ABC viewers last season, as its top new drama, garnering 9.9 million viewers across the coveted 18-49 demographic after 35 days of viewing across linear and digital platforms.

Will Trent airs new episodes weekly on ABC, every Tuesday. Check out our exclusive clip above.

