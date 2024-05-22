The Big Picture Will Trent Season 2 Finale left fans with burning questions, but Season 3 is confirmed for 2025.

The following contains spoilers for the 'Will Trent' Season 2 FinaleAfter an explosive finale, co-showrunners of Will Trent, Liz Heldens and Daniel Thomsoen, sat down with TVLine to discuss the many burning questions following Season 2's last episode, as well as the upcoming Season 3, which was confirmed on April 3, 2024. A finale that saw a tragic end for almost all the characters, one such ending left our protagonist, played by Ramón Rodríguez, packing his bags and leaving town. It's assumed that he will be back, given the confirmation of a third season, yet the question surrounding where exactly he is headed remains one of the most popular following Tuesday's finale. Speaking to TVLine, Thomson weighed in on the potential that Will might be visiting Antonio (John Ortiz) in Puerto Rico, saying:

"I mean, it’s definitely on our board for options. No decisions have been made yet, but if you’re ranking places that Will would want to go, that’s definitely up there."

The finale of the compelling second season also saw a dramatic end to the relationship between Will and Angie (Erika Christensen), with Will arresting her following her making false statements and tampering with crucial evidence. This arrest took place not long after Will imagined the two living out a perfect married life together, which leaves both in a rocky place mentally, with the chances of their relationship recovering surely slim. About their chances of survival romantically, Helden said, "I mean, I’ve never arrested a romantic partner before, but it does seem pretty hard to come back from."

'Will Trent' Season 3 Will Have to Follow Angie in Prison

Given the very somber nature of Season 2's ending, the plan for Season 3 is to surely bring the characters back up to their best. This, of course, would involve answering many of the leftover queries following the finale. One such plot point that will need to be addressed is that of Angie's arrest, with an upcoming trial and likely prison sentence ready to dominate the third season. Speaking once again to TVLine, showrunner Thomsen said:

"One of the things that I’m very interested in examining is that, in real life, the way that cops go through the judicial system is different from normal people, especially when there’s righteous behavior involved. I think we want to spend some time and try and figure out what this would look like for somebody [like Angie] who was in this kind of situation [involving Lenny]. I mean, Liz, you can tell me if I’m wrong, but I don’t know that it would be like a long court trial. That’s probably not the area that we want to mine. But I think that this is going to mark a very significant departure in Angie’s life."

Season 3 of Will Trent will return to ABC in early 2025 for an 18-episode run. You can catch up with all of Will Trent Season 2, including the mind-blowing finale, right now on Hulu.

