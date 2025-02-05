Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Will Trent Season 3.Season 2 of the hit ABC series Will Trent ended with an atomic bombshell. The finale concluded on a downer note, with the series protagonist, Georgia Bureau of Investigations Special Agent Will Trent (Ramón Rodríguez), arresting his girlfriend, Detective Angie Polaski (Erika Christensen), after realizing that she covered up the murder of Lenny Broussard (French Stewart) in the first season. The season ends with Angie's life at rock bottom, her career in tatters, and the disintegration of her relationship with Will. Will packed his bags and left town without telling his friends and colleagues where he was going. The way the series resolved its conflict with Angie's arrest and picked things up in Season 3 indicates that the writers have no idea what to do with Angie.

'Will Trent' Clumsily Resolved the Issue of Angie’s Arrest

The series ultimately resolves the problem of Angie's arrest for covering up Crystal's (Chapel Oaks) murder of Lenny in the clumsiest way possible. Angie's actions indirectly led to Crystal becoming a serial killer who murdered four other individuals. How can Angie come back from such an event? The Season 3 premiere, "I’m a Guest Here," picks up six months after the Season 2 finale. Angie is no longer with the Atlanta Police Department, but she's not in prison either, working in a low-level job as a security guard for a gated community. Later in the episode, we learn why Angie isn't behind bars when she says to Michael Ormewood (Jake McLaughlin), "To be fair, they were this close to hanging a felony on me. Thank god for that judge." Ormewood replies, "Yeah, well, you deserve that deal. We need you."

The bombshell ending of the Season 2 finale is almost completely undone in one silly lampshade of a dialogue exchange. Resolving Angie's arrest and felony charges of aiding and abetting a murder completely off-screen is deeply unsatisfying. Furthermore, by Season 3's third episode, "Find a New Pond," Angela gets reinstated to the Atlanta P.D., and she gets her old job back as if nothing happened, haphazardly restoring the status quo from the beginning of the series in a clumsy manner. Perhaps there was a logical way to pull off Angie's reinstatement, but resolving her problems off-screen and hand-waving them away with flimsy dialogue does not work. It's illogical for Angie to return to her old job at the Atlanta P.D. If the show depicted Angie's acquittal for her felony charges, at least viewers would have benefitted from seeing how the lawyers and judge came to that decision. The way it plays out off-screen in the show comes off as a messy cop-out.

Angie Punishes Will for Her Own Mistakes