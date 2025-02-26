[Editor's note: The following contains some spoilers for Will Trent Season 3.]

Summary Ariana Madix showcases her versatility in her guest episode of 'Will Trent,' speaking Cantonese, line dancing, and taking part in action sequences.

Madix expressed how she overcomes nerves while continually striving to improve, and the joy of collaborating creatively on the show.

Working on the Broadway show 'Chicago' as Roxie Hart, Madix found gratification in the immediate feedback and the dynamic, ever-evolving nature of live performance.

In the “Abigail B” episode of Season 3 of Will Trent, the spotlight was focused on Michael Ormewood (Jake McLaughlin) as he provided Ariana Madix (playing a heightened version of herself) with personal security. When an intervention got a bit out of control, things started to spiral, but Ariana proved that she’s great under pressure in just about every situation.

During this one-on-one interview with Collider, Madix, who got to speak Cantonese, line dance, take part in the action, and have a bit of a romance, all in one episode of the ABC series, talked about getting to do so much with her time on Will Trent, the thing she was most nervous about pulling off, where her inner confidence comes from, why McLaughlin would be great on Dancing with the Stars, that she’d love to do a rom-com, feeling like she always has to prove herself but also being ready to do so, and her love of K-dramas.

Collider: I love that this one episode of television feels like a reel that you could use for any possible genre that you might want to pursue a role in. Were you aware of the fact that this episode was basically going to have you doing a little bit of everything?

ARIANA MADIX: Yeah. It’s funny, when we were first talking about the episode and going over all the different ideas and things that would be happening, some ideas were thrown out like, “Oh, maybe some parkour. Maybe some this, maybe some that.” And then, when I got the script and got to see all those different things, it was very, very cool to see. If you put it together as a list, it’s really funny.

You’re doing comedy and drama, you’re speaking a different language, you’ve got action and fight scenes, you’re dancing, and you even have a little bit of romance. Was there anything that you found yourself most drawn to? Did it make you want to do an action movie or a rom-com?

MADIX: I would definitely love to do a rom-com. I’m a fan of rom-coms, so I’d love to do one. I took a stage combat class in college, as part of my theater degree, but I’ve never actually had to use the stage combat in any sort of professional scenario until now. I would love to do more of it. It’s really cool. It’s fun to do it, and then it’s fun to watch stunt performers and how incredible they are at making it really feel real and making it look like my punch is the hardest punch you’ve ever felt. That was really cool to see happen in real life. It was really fun to do. And in heels, which I was not sure of. I was like, “Wow, my wardrobe choices. Why did I say I liked these shoes?”

Is the biggest difference between real-life drama for a reality series and fake drama for a scripted series that one is just way more fun because you can leave it on set, at the end of the day?

MADIX: Yes, when you’re playing on set and you’re getting to do judo and dance and all of that, you leave the drama there and you’re not really necessarily feeling it so much in your own head.

It’s been so fun to see you hosting Love Island. Do you get a different perspective on reality TV when you’re watching the drama happen to everyone else and you can step back as more of an observer?

MADIX: Overall, the shows themselves are very different, but the feeling of doing it is very different. I was very invested in everything that was happening with all the cast members, but at the same time, I’m not there living it with them. I go in, and I do have my thoughts and my feelings about all of it, but then I get to leave and go home, and also come up with cool outfits to wear. It’s a very, very different feeling.

With Everything Ariana Madix Got To Do in 'Will Trent,' There Was One Thing That She Was Most Nervous About

"I was definitely most nervous about speaking Cantonese."

With everything you got to do in this Will Trent episode, what were you most nervous about?

MADIX: I was definitely most nervous about speaking Cantonese. I had been practicing and learning Cantonese for a few months before that, but of course, starting from very much a beginner place. My boyfriend and his family speak Cantonese. Right before I went to Atlanta to shoot this, I spent two weeks in China with my boyfriend and his family, so I was hearing Cantonese a lot and I was practicing as much as possible. For me, it was really, really important that I got the pronunciations right and that I did a good job. That was the thing I was the most nervous about in shooting this because I really, really wanted to make sure that I got it right and I did a good job. That was actually the highest-pressure scene, and we shot that scene on my last day on set. It was nice that I had extra time with that scene. And then, aside from that, I was just nervous about meeting everybody.

How many times did you actually have to shoot the scene where you’re speaking Cantonese?

MADIX: You have to shoot everything so many different times because you have your coverage, Jake [McLaughlin]’s coverage, the wide shot, the bartender’s coverage, and so many different pieces and parts of the scene that you have to do so many times, over and over. That’s another really great thing, if you’re unsure about whether or not you’re gonna nail something, you usually have more than one time to really nail it. But there are so many other things at play. The way we were positioned at the bar had to be just right to make sure that all the eyelines were correct. There’s so much that goes into shooting any scene. Doing it multiple times is definitely part of it, but you also have to be able to nail it every time because you never know what take is gonna be the best take.

After Conquering 'Will Trent,' Ariana Madix Sets Her Sights on More TV and Film Roles

“I definitely always feel like I have something to prove."

You became known to so many people through Vanderpump Rules, and then you became known to a whole other portion of the population when you did Dancing with the Stars. I would imagine, at least initially, you felt like you had to go above and beyond to prove yourself with every new venture that you were a part of. Do you feel like you’ve shown now that you put in the work and you can back it all up? Do you feel more confident that you’ve proven yourself?

MADIX: I definitely always feel like I have something to prove. I still feel that. There is a part of me that does feel like I have put in the work, but I feel like that work will never be enough and there will always be more work to do. I think that’s something that comes from growing up riding horses and growing up doing dance as a kid. You do your best, but you’ll never attain perfection, and that’s fine. You can’t ever be perfect, but you always have this thing of striving to be better all the time, and tweaking things and working on things and trying to constantly be working to become a better version of whatever that skill is. And so, I still feel like I’ve got to go above and beyond all the time. I always feel that.

Does each new accomplishment move the goalposts for you? Are there things you want to do now that you never could have imagined before?

MADIX: Oh, absolutely. Let’s say there’s a meeting on my schedule and the meeting goes well, I’m always blown away that that’s even something that could have happened, or that they even wanted to talk to me in the first place. I need to be better at stopping and being in the present moment, and not patting myself on the back, but just taking it in. I always move the goalposts a little bit further and want to be a little bit better. I do think that’s something I should talk to my therapist about.

You have to have a certain level of confidence just to walk onto the set of a successful TV series like Will Trent, especially since you come in and take charge of the situation that you’re in. Where does that inner confidence come from? Do you have to give yourself a pep talk? Do you have friends that do that for you?

MADIX: Definitely. My friends and my boyfriend and my team are always making me feel more confident that I can do it. I do have a lot of self-doubt, but I always have this thought that, whatever it is, I can do it for ten minutes, or I can do it for this long, and then I can go home and fall apart. I think to myself, “You’ve agreed to do it. You’ve signed on. You’re gonna show up. You have to show up. Do you wanna show up and be this ball of nerves that you are in the hotel room? You’re not gonna be able to redo this moment.” That’s where that burst comes from. But I am pretty naturally introverted, so once I get home, I turn into a ball of Silly Putty.

After doing Dancing with the Stars, how was Jake McLaughlin as a dance partner? What was it like to line dance with Ormewood?

MADIX: He thought it was slightly out of character for him, as a person. By the way, the professional dancers in that scene were incredible. They were all so good. In rehearsal, they were already putting pizazz on everything. They were awesome. While we were learning the line dance in rehearsal, he kept saying he didn’t know how to dance, he can’t dance, and that it wasn’t gonna be good. Not only was he good, but I think he was almost too good because the character was saying that he can’t dance. I think Jake would actually be good on Dancing with the Stars. It was really fun to do. That was also the last thing that we shot during my time on set, so it felt really celebratory. It was a big group scene with everyone in the bar, loud music, and all the dancing. It was a really fun note to end on.

Ariana Madix Felt Her 'Will Trent' Episode Was Just the Perfect Scenario

"Luckily, the main writer on this episode just gets me."