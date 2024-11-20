TV veteran Scott Foley is making his return to ABC, this time stepping into a recurring role on Will Trent Season 3. Best known for his appearances in the likes of Scandal, Felicity, and The Unit, Foley will play Dr. Seth McDale, described as “the confident and down-to-earth head of emergency medicine at a local hospital.” According to the official character breakdown, McDale will also serve as Angie’s (Erika Christensen) new romantic interest in the series, which should spice things up quite a bit.

Foley isn’t the only new face joining the crime drama this season. As previously announced, Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin) has been cast in the series-regular role of Marion Alba, a charismatic Assistant District Attorney who’s new to Atlanta. After a rocky first encounter with Will (Ramón Rodríguez), Alba finds herself working alongside him on a high-stakes case tied to Atlanta’s gang scene. In addition, Ariana Madix will appear in a guest role, as herself, visiting Atlanta for work and hiring Michael Ormewood (Jake McLaughlin) to provide security for the intervention of a friend.

Will and Angie's Relationship is Broken

The additions of the two new characters comes hot on the heels of the heartbreaking cliffhanger in the second season finale, when Will arrested Angie for tampering with evidence in the Lenny Broussard case, blowing up their already fragile relationship. Showrunners Liz Heldens and Daniel Thomsen teased last spring that Angie and Will’s split might open the door for new romantic possibilities.

“I think the door is open for someone new to come into [Will’s] life. We have to be careful about what [introducing Sara would do] to the ecosystem of the show. We need to be thoughtful about that.”

Thomsen added, “At this point in Will’s life, I don’t know if he’s ready for [Sara], and there are so many opportunities for exploration in other directions.” There will also be more scope for storytelling in this season, thanks to an extended episode count, as Thomsen explained.

“Well, I think that what’s going to be different on a very surface level is we have 18 episodes this season instead of 10 in Season 2. And so what I’m looking forward to is that’s going to let us kind of play on a bigger chessboard next season.”

Will Trent's third season will premiere on January 7, 2025. Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Hulu. Stay tuned to Collider for more information.

