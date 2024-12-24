Will Trent has been one of ABC's top-performing shows across linear and streaming, with the second season continuing the police procedural's viewership-winning streak with its impressive numbers. Now, with the third season getting closer, slated to premiere on January 7, 2025, more details about the new season are gradually coming out, with the network teasing what to expect from the upcoming Season 3.

Audiences can expect the upcoming season to pick up after the shocking and heartbreaking events of the Season 2 finale, which saw Ramón Rodríguez's Will Trent discover the actual person behind Lenny's (played by French Stewart) murder. Expectations for Will Trent Season 3 were quite high, given how well the first two seasons performed. But judging from the Season 3 premiere's logline, which ABC recently shared, the third season is shaping up to be no different. And considering everything that Will Trent has discovered during the previous season, the third one may be an emotional ride for the titular special agent. The logline for the premiere episode, titled "I'm a Guest Here," reads as follows:

"When two off-duty cops are wounded, the GBI must track down Special Agent Will Trent, who recently fled town to help solve the case. As the investigation unfolds, Will is drawn into his past to clear a friend’s name amid rivalries and corruption."

‘Will Trent’ Season 3 Is Set To Introduce New Faces

The upcoming season will introduce new faces to the series, including Jane the Virgin alum Gina Rodriguez joining the cast in a series regular role. The actress will play Marion Alba, a character described as “a charismatic, confident Assistant District Attorney new to Atlanta." She will be joined by reality star Ariana Madix (Vanderpump Rules), who will guest star in the series as herself. Additionally, it was also announced that television vet Scott Foley has joined the cast of Will Trent as "the confident and down-to-earth head of emergency," Dr. Seth McDale.

Returning cast members include Erika Christensen as Angela Polaski, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner, and more. Will Trent is inspired by Karin Slaughter's series of novels. It follows Will, who, after a difficult upbringing in foster care, does all within his power to ensure that no one ever has to endure abandonment as he did.

Will Trent Season 3 premieres on Tuesday, January 7 at 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. EST. Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Hulu.

