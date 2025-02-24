The third season of Will Trent is now in full swing, with the eighth episode set to air on ABC tomorrow, leaving 10 episodes remaining in Season 3. The most recent episode saw the APD and GBI work against the clock to clear the name of an innocent man, unveiling shocking secrets along the way, hinting that the real killer may be closer than they expected. Will Trent Season 3, Episode 8, is upon us, and Collider is thrilled to partner with ABC and Hulu to offer an exclusive sneak peek from the upcoming installment, which features a Love Island star joining the ensemble. Ariana Madix, who first made a name for herself on Vanderpump Rules and also recently hosted Season 6 of Love Island USA, will feature in the newest episode of Will Trent.

Will Trent follows a Special Agent who was abandoned at birth and forced to endure unimaginable hardship as a child in the foster care system. Now a fully trained law enforcement officer, Will Trent is fully committed to making sure no child ever goes through the same thing he did, leading to him having the highest clearance rate of anyone on the force. Ramón Rodriguez stars as the titular character in Will Trent, and he’s also known for his work in Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, and for starring alongside Breaking Bad veteran Aaron Paul in Need for Speed (2014). Will Trent Season 3, Episode 8, will follow Will as he teams up with Marion (Gina Rodriguez) to investigate a chilling child trafficking case as they uncover dark secrets along the way. Michael Ormewood (Jake McLaughlin) will also assist Ariana Madix as security until a routine matter escalates into violence.

Hulu Has Another Thriller Series Gripping the World Right Now

If you’re waiting for the next episodes of Will Trent and wondering what another good show to watch in the meantime, look no further than Paradise, the gritty political thriller starring Sterling K. Brown and James Marsden. Paradise has earned strong scores of 81% from critics and 83% from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, and the show has performed so well that it has already been renewed for Season 2, despite two episodes remaining in its first season. The series comes from writer/creator Dan Fogelman, who worked with Brown in the past on This is Us, the romantic series also streaming on Hulu.

The first seven episodes of Will Trent Season 3 are now streaming. Check out the new sneak peek from Season 3, Episode 8 above, and watch Will Trent on ABC and stream past episodes on Hulu.