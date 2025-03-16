Occasionally, a television character will make a decision that is clearly going to blow up in their face down the road, and there is nothing that viewers can do but wait it out and enjoy the angst and drama in the meantime. This describes the ending of the most recent episode of Will Trent, which sees the stakes raised once more, both physically and emotionally. Now nearly through its third season, Will Trent is plummeting toward both a dangerous situation and an explosive emotional confrontation.

Season 3, Episode 9 sees Will (Ramón Rodríguez) and Faith (Iantha Richardson) investigate the murder of a rapper, H. Beltline (LaRonn Marzett), which ends up hitting close to home. In the process of the investigation, the two end up at a recording studio looking for answers. It turns out that that is the studio where Faith's son, Jeremy (Deion Smith), now works. The studio is also owned by none other than Rafael (Antwayn Hopper). The murder may have been solved, but this storyline is far from over, and it's going to have some serious consequences.

Rafael Is at the Center of 'Will Trent's Latest Episode