Tonight, nearly a year after Season 2 wrapped, Will Trent returns with its third and most exciting chapter yet! This season begins with an episode titled “I’m A Guest Here,” which, according to its synopsis, will see the GBI track down Special Agent Will Trent, who recently fled town to help solve a case involving his past. Ramón Rodríguez, who plays the eponymous character, has also teased a pretty intense installment with Will hugely affected in the long run. He told TV Insider:

“Where last season we felt Will was really haunted and exploring things from his past and his childhood, I think this one is a lot about where he’s at now and what’s happening. And we also have some pretty intense events that end up really affecting Will — and possibly forever.”

As fans would expect, Season 3 of Will Trent picks up from where the previous season ended with Will’s disappearance. No one knows where he went or what he was up to. However, Rodríguez teased:

“We learn that he went to … rural Tennessee with him and Betty, and he kind of tried to start over. We get to immediately see it’s been a while. He doesn’t look the same, he’s not in his suit, he’s not clean-shaven… and so he’s taking some time to kind of reflect and get away and start over and, I think, really ask questions if his life that he was pursuing in the GBI was right, and is this what he wants to be doing? And so it was a lot of self-reflection. He had to have that walk.”

Will & Angie’s Relationship Becomes Even More Complicated

Image via ABC

You may recall that Will Trent Season 2 didn't end on the best note for Will and Angie, unsurprisingly implying further complications in Season 3. Hinting at the snags ahead for the duo, Rodríguez said:

“It’s really, really rough in the first several episodes, and once Will and Angie finally do get to be face to face, it’s not an easy thing. They both have their reasons for being upset at each other, and Will has his reasons of why he did what he did, and so it’s really complicated, and hopefully audiences will be happy.”

Not only will Will and Angie’s relationship become even more complicated in Season 3, but the The Wire alum revealed that the show will also explore how much Will’s departure impacted his other relationships.

“Everything he’s left behind, his relationship with Faith is really in terrible shape because he didn’t let her know anything. We see that him and Angie aren’t even [talking]. She’s no longer APD. And we see the moment when he walks back home for the first time, and he walks in his house, and Nico’s upset at him, and we see that dining table that represented everything that was about his potential future with Angie, and that that is no longer the case anymore. So we’re kind of picking him up after the wake of his decision to leave, and a lot of those relationships we get to explore throughout the season and how they potentially get it back.”

Will’s New Case Gets “Very Personal”

Image via IMBD

For those still wondering why Will decided to finally return after taking off unexpectedly last season, Rodríguez explained, “It isn’t until Amanda comes back in and tells him about this case that’s happening that involves someone from Will’s past that lures him back in. He reluctantly goes back." Speaking of his past, Raphael, “the great character” whom Will is somehow indebted to from his childhood, is “involved in criminal activity, and he’s the leader of a gang that Will is investigating. And so it gets really complicated, and it gets very personal.”

Will Trent Season 3 airs on ABC tonight at 8 PM ET.

Your changes have been saved Will Trent Special Agent Will Trent was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system. Determined to make sure no one feels as he did, he now has the highest clearance rate. Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date January 3, 2023 Creator Karin Slaughter, Liz Heldens, Daniel T. Thomsen Cast Ramon Rodriguez , Erika Christensen , Iantha Richardson , Jake McLaughlin , Sonja Sohn Seasons 3

Watch on Hulu