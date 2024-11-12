It’s about time! We now have a premiere date for Season 3 of Will Trent, and it’s coming sooner rather than later. This also means fans will get the answers they’ve all been waiting for ever since Season 2 ended on such a complicated note. As ABC announced via TV Insider, the highly-anticipated third installment will arrive on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, less than two months away. It will be the lead-in for the midseason return of High Potential and the Season 7 premiere of The Rookie.

No plot details have been revealed yet for Will Trent Season 3, but viewers can expect it to pick up from the heartbreaking Season 2 finale. Will Trent Season 2, which comprised ten episodes and aired from February to May 2024, ended with the titular character (Ramón Rodríguez) finding out that it wasn't Angie (Erika Christensen) who killed Lenny. Instead, she covered up for Crystal, who went on to become a serial killer. Her lies meant more people died despite them being child molesters, and she broke the law. Because of this, Will arrests Angie.

Created by author Karin Slaughter alongside Liz Heldens and Daniel T. Thomsen, Will Trent is inspired by Slaughter's series of novels. The police procedural series debuted on ABC on January 3, 2023, and was renewed for a second season four months later. In April 2024, while Season 2 was still on, it was renewed for a third season. In addition to Rodríguez and Christensen, Will Trent stars Sonja Sohn, Jake McLaughlin, and Iantha Richardson.

'Will Trent' Expands Cast List Ahead of Season 3

Will Trent has made a few changes to its cast list ahead of its upcoming season. Gina Rodriguez has joined the cast as a series regular with her character named Marion Alba. Marion is described as “a charismatic, confident Assistant District Attorney new to Atlanta” who will cross paths with Will and become “surprised” that they must work together to investigate gang-related crimes. Furthermore, Ariana Madix will appear in a guest role, as herself, visiting Atlanta for work and hiring Michael Ormewood (McLaughlin) to provide security for a friend’s intervention.

As for how many episodes are to be expected in Will Trent Season 3, co-creator Thomsen previously shared:

“Well, I think that what’s going to be different on a very surface level is we have 18 episodes this season instead of 10 in Season 2. And so what I’m looking forward to is that’s going to let us kind of play on a bigger chessboard next season.”

Will Trent's third season will premiere on January 7, 2025. Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Hulu. Stay tuned to Collider for more information.

