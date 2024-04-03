The Big Picture Will Trent has been renewed for a third season after a strong audience reception on ABC.

Ramón Rodríguez leads as a GBI agent overcoming dyslexia and foster care challenges.

The show based on bestselling novels combines crime, drama, and thriller genres, delving into Trent's personal and professional life.

Will Trent will be back to solve more crimes. After only five episodes of the second season have aired on ABC, the Disney-owned network has already greenlit a third season of the police procedural series after proving a big hit with audiences. Ramón Rodríguez leads the series as Trent, the premier agent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, in the title role. Trent overcomes challenges from dyslexia and a childhood in foster care, utilizing his distinct perspective to crack cases that elude others. The series also features the likes of Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, and Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood.

Rodríguez spoke with Collider's Christina Radish prior to the premiere of the second season, where he revealed that plans for a third season were already underway and that they had ambitions of taking the show even beyond a third season, although things weren't quite that concrete. He said:

"We have the board that we get to throw things at. Maybe it doesn’t work this season, and maybe we punt that idea to Season 3. We haven’t gotten into Season 5 talk, but we do punt things and throw things up there that we think could be interesting for a Season 3."

What Is 'Will Trent' About?

Will Trent is adapted from the bestselling novels written by Karin Slaughter. The series follows the life and times of Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Trent, after enduring a tough time as a kid, spent his early years in Atlanta's foster care system, but now uses his previous experiences to fuel his dedication to solving crimes. He is known for his keen observational skills and intelligence, which make him a detective of exceptional skill.

The series delves into crimes of all kinds which Trent attempts to solve, often dealing with complex and dark themes. Alongside the procedural elements of the cases, the show also takes viewers into Trent's personal life, his emotional struggles, and his relationships with colleagues, including his partner, Faith Mitchell, and his boss, Amanda Wagner. The series combines elements of crime, drama, and thriller genres. It was a huge success with ABC viewers last season, as its top new drama, earning 9.9 million viewers across the coveted 18-49 demographic after 35 days of viewing across linear and digital platforms.

Will Trent airs new episodes weekly on ABC, every Tuesday. You can catch up right now on Hulu.

Will Trent Special Agent Will Trent was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system. Determined to make sure no one feels as he did, he now has the highest clearance rate. Release Date January 3, 2023 Creator Liz Heldens, Daniel T. Thomsen Cast Ramon Rodriguez , Erika Christensen , Iantha Richardson , Jake McLaughlin , Sonja Sohn Main Genre Crime Network ABC Streaming Service(s) Hulu

