Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Will Trent Season 3, Episode 8.There is a lot for fans to enjoy when it comes to will-they-won't-they romances in TV shows, from drama, to pining, to angst. Sometimes, though, a line will be crossed, and these types of romantic pairings will hit the point of no return. For Will Trent's Will Trent (Ramón Rodríguez) and Angie Polaski (Erika Christensen), this was in the Season 2 finale, when he arrested her. Angie has since gotten her job back, and the arrest is mostly in the past, but there is no coming back from this for either Will or Angie. To do so would be a disservice to both of their characters, and as such, Season 3 has kept them apart so far while giving them both new love interests.

Over the course of Season 3 of Will Trent so far, Will has developed a sweet romance with Assistant District Attorney Marion Alba (Gina Rodriguez). This week's episode, "Abigail B.," introduces a new love interest for Angie: Dr. Seth McDale, played by Scott Foley. While temporarily pulled over in the bike lane, Angie sees a car hit Seth on his bike. The car drives away, and Angie jumps in to help him. From there, they spend more time together for the rest of the day, and it ultimately looks like Seth will be sticking around for a while.

'Will Trent' Season 3 Introduces Seth as a Love Interest for Angie

Image via ABC

When Angie sees Seth get hit while riding his bike, she immediately goes over to help him, and there's an instant spark between the two of them. In just their first meeting, Angie and Seth already have this easy banter. He jokes about the unpleasant nature of the situation and his dislike of biking, and she naturally teases him in a way that feels comfortable. They build a casual back-and-forth, and she offers to drive him to the hospital, where he gets treated for a broken arm. The episode shows them in the waiting room and later the hospital room, then eventually having dinner at a restaurant.

The two get to know each other a little better, and they both open up to each other about their past struggles with addiction. There's a clear vulnerability when Angie tells Seth about her past breaks from sobriety, but he doesn't judge her, and it already seems like he understands her. Additionally, Seth seems to be listening to and picking up on everything that Angie tells him, and he encourages her to share her knowledge about various saints with him. Later, when Seth connects the dots that Angie helped him partially due to guilt over blocking the bike line, she looks ashamed, but he reacts kindly.

The episode ends with Angie and Seth agreeing to go on a real date, and it looks like he will be staying on the show for a while as her love interest. In a really cute scene, when Seth asks Angie out, she responds by writing her phone number on his cast. It's rare for a brand-new love interest in an established series to be memorable and likable enough to root for, but Will Trent manages this with Seth in just one episode. Christensen and Foley have fantastic chemistry, and Angie and Seth's conversations all feel very natural, so it will be exciting to see how the series develops their relationship in the coming episodes.

Scott Foley's Seth Is a Great Addition to 'Will Trent'