With every unfortunate thing that has happened between former lovers slash best friends, Will (Ramón Rodríguez) and Angie (Erika Christensen), fans shouldn't expect the duo to become romantically involved with each other anytime soon. But, Will Trent Season 3 will surely see them have these other intimate relationships while still maintaining their friendship.

We’ve already seen Will’s love interest, Marion (Gina Rodriguez), debut in the premiere episode, “I’m a Guest Here,” and who seems like the right choice for Will. With Marion’s debut, fans naturally can't wait to see Angie’s new love interest, Dr. Seth McDale (Scott Foley), make an appearance, though it may take a while. Fortunately, we have an idea when that will be, thanks to EP Liz Heldens, who recently discussed the romance ahead with TVLine, fellow showrunner Daniel Thomsen, and star/EP Ramón Rodríguez. Teasing the episode in which Foley will debut, Heldens said:

“Episode 8, so we’ve got a little bit of a wait. He’s a doctor, and he works in the emergency room of the hospital that’s nearest to the police station. We wanted him to be in the ecosystem, you know? We go to the hospital a lot on our show, so it made sense.”

The co-showrunner shared a few more details about Foley’s "mature" character, saying:

“He is somebody who might be able to chime in on a case. He was designed as someone who has some sobriety under his belt and would be this really mature guy who is not going to take any of Angie’s crap. I’ve worked with Scott Foley before [on Fox’s The Big Leap]. I love him, and he just comes in, kind of drops out of the sky in Episode 8, and then they go on a little adventure together.”

Will's Love Interest Is an “Emotionally Healthy Person”

As the third season of Will Trent progresses, viewers can expect Will’s relationship with Marion to evolve outside of the GBI headquarters, even with the ADA sometimes being involved in the cases. And according to Heldens, she is significantly different from Angie, who has a f–ked up background similar to Will’s. Elaborating on Will’s love interest, the EP explained:

“Marion is an emotionally healthy person. You get the sense that she comes from a big family. She probably talks to her parents regularly, was told “I love you” growing up… so what does putting Will in a relationship with somebody like that look like? Will and Angie — which is such a central relationship on this show — had so much in common and would just kind of let each other not talk, so what does it look like if we put both of those people, starting with Will, in relationships with good communicators? What’s the friction there?”

Will Trent Season 3 airs on Tuesdays on ABC. The previous seasons are currently available to stream on Hulu.

