The next installment of ABC's hit police procedural Will Trent is officially in production, and we have our first look at a brand-new series regular Assistant District Attorney Marion Alba. Alba will be portrayed by Jane the Virgin breakout Gina Rodriguez, who herself took to social media to share a glimpse at her character. Will Trent instantly won over fans of the book series upon its premiere on ABC in January 2023, and mid-way through Season 2, it was picked up for a third season. The show centers on its titular special agent, played by Ramón Rodríguez, who harnesses his experiences growing up in the foster care system to solve crimes with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Rodriguez's character was announced following the Season 2 finale where Trent and Angie's romance landed in troubled waters. This gave room for speculation that Alba might be the Agent's next romantic interest. Official character details describe Alba as “a charismatic, confident Assistant District Attorney new to Atlanta.” When we meet Alba in Season 3, her character will ruffle feathers with Trent following an initial encounter that falls flat. However, they must find a way to get past that awful first impression as they are partnered together "to investigate a crime in the world of Atlanta gangs."

The set images shared on Rodriguez's Instagram see the actress posing for selfies alongside Ramon, Erika Christensen who plays Angie Polaski, and Iantha Richardson, who plays Faith Mitchell. The cast members are apparently having fun on set filming the next season as they are all smiles. "Imma leave this right here. #WILLTrent @willtrentabc," the actress wrote in the caption.

Will Alba Come In Between Trent and Angie?

With Trent and Angie officially broken up last season, Trent will be nursing a broken heart and maybe even looking to build something with someone else. Trent's relationship with Angie has been well-received by the fans, who will be hoping the next season comes with an opportunity for the couple to make up. Any potential threat to their bond will stir up hate for whoever is responsible and, as things stand, there's a possibility the character could be Alba.

Fans who are familiar with the book know that sooner or later Trent and Angie's romance, as compelling as it is, will eventually break, as Sara Linton is his endgame. However, before the character is introduced to the series, Trent will likely be romantically involved with others. In an interview with TV Line, executive producers Liz Heldens and Daniel Thomsen were asked about Trent's next romantic interest, and Helden responded: “I think that the door is open for someone new to come into his life. We have to talk about it, and we have to talk about it with ABC — like, there’s a logistical question here: Do we want to bring in the endgame now? Or is it interesting to find somebody [else for now]? We have to be careful about that. We have to be careful about what [introducing Sara would do] to the ecosystem of the show. We need to be thoughtful about that.” Thomsen further added:

“We both kind of know that [Sara is] the endgame for Will in the [Karin Slaughter] books. At this point in Will’s life, I don’t know if he’s ready for that, and there are so many opportunities for exploration in other directions.”

Will Trent Season 3 is scheduled to arrive early 2025. Seasons 1 and 2 are currently available to stream on Hulu.

