We’re now only a few days ahead from the Season 3 premiere of Will Trent, and while ABC and Hulu have been cranking up the promotion for weeks, we’re now happy to offer you a look at the show you can’t find anywhere else. Collider is thrilled to exclusively unveil a new sneak peek from Season 3, which shows Amanda Wagner (Sonja Sohn) showing up at Will Trent’s (Ramón Rodriguez) home and confronting him about disappearing in the Season 2 finale. He can tell right away that the only reason she’s here is that she needs something, and she says that there’s been a hit on two cops, but he refuses to help. However, once she tells him that a member of the Piedmont Kings will only speak to him, he (reluctantly) seems ready to get back to work.

Will Trent premiered two years ago to the day and earned rave reviews, scoring 89% from critics and 82% from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes. The overarching show tells the story of Special Agent Will Trent, who was abandoned as a child and experienced a rough upbringing in Atlanta’s foster care system. Now that he has the power to do something about it, he’s committed to making sure no child experiences the same challenges that he did, leading to him having the highest clearance rate on the force. Will Trent is based on the novel by Karin Slaughter and was created and written for television by Liz Heldens and Adam Toltzis. Howard Deutch, best known for his work on Pretty in Pink (1986), has directed the most episodes (four) of Will Trent.

Who Else Stars in ‘Will Trent’?

In addition to Ramón Rodriguez as the titular character and Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner, Will Trent has assembled a strong ensemble of recurring stars, including Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski and Ianatha Richardson as Faith Mitchell. Christensen is best known for her work on Traffic, the 2000 crime thriller starring Michael Douglas, and Richardson is famous for her role in This Is Us, the romantic comedy series starring Sterling K. Brown. Jake McLaughlin, who starred alongside Tommy Lee Jones and Charlize Theron in In the Valley of Elah, also features in the recurring role of Michael Ormewood in Will Trent.

Will Trent Season 3 premieres on January 7 on ABC. Check out our exclusive sneak peek from Season 3 above and watch the first two seasons of Will Trent on Hulu.

Your changes have been saved Will Trent Special Agent Will Trent was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system. Determined to make sure no one feels as he did, he now has the highest clearance rate. Creator Karin Slaughter, Liz Heldens, Daniel T. Thomsen Cast Ramon Rodriguez , Erika Christensen , Iantha Richardson , Jake McLaughlin , Sonja Sohn Story By Karin Slaughter

