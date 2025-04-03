ABC’s cop-drama, Will Trent, starring Ramón Rodríguez, has been renewed for Season 4, with an 18-episode order. The show first premiered in January 2023 and follows Rodriguez, who plays the titular Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) detective with a troubled past. Based on Karin Slaughter’s New York Times bestselling series of the same name, the show also stars Erika Christensen, Iantha Richardson, Jake McLaughlin, and Sonja Sohn in notable roles.

Will Trent Season 3 premiere in January 2025 attracted 9.75 million total viewers on ABC, Hulu, Disney+, and other digital platforms. The show also earned a series-high in streaming viewership at the time, which solidified its place as one of ABC’s top performers.

The police procedural joins other fan-favorite shows that have been renewed for ABC’s 2025-26 primetime lineup. The list includes 9-1-1, Grey’s Anatomy, The Rookie, Abbot Elementary, and High Potential. Will Trent is the network’s “underrated success story.” The show is ABC’s most watched scripted series based on live viewership, with 9-1-1 coming in at second in total viewers.

