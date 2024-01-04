The Big Picture Willem Dafoe will receive the Excellence in Artistry Award at the 2024 Astra Film Awards.

Dafoe's career spans four decades with over 130 films and collaborations with acclaimed filmmakers.

The Astra Film Awards ceremony will be live-streamed worldwide and internationally broadcast.

Willem Dafoe has a busy and exciting weekend ahead of him this week, as the star of Poor Things and Inside prepares to unveil his Hollywood Walk of Fame star on Monday. Collider can exclusively reveal that Dafoe will be receiving the Excellence in Artistry Award at the 2024 Astra Film Awards at the historic Biltmore Los Angeles on Saturday, which are presented by the Hollywood Creative Alliance.

In addition to Poor Things and Inside, Dafoe also lent his talent to Wes Anderson's Asteroid City and the English dub of Hayao Miyazaki's The Boy and the Heron last year. His illustrious career spans four decades, which has seen him appear in over 130 feature-length films since 1979. He has worked with some of the most notable filmmakers in the world, including Kenneth Branagh, Kathryn Bigelow, Mary Harron, Martin Scorsese, Guillermo del Toro, James Wan, Spike Lee, and Werner Herzog—to name only a few of the incredible creatives he's collaborated with. His career has been underscored by his artistic curiosity to explore the human condition, which is something that he embodies with each new role he takes on. And it is that curiosity that has earned him this honor. As HCA's Vice Chair Yong Chavez shared in the press release:

“Dafoe is one of the most beloved and iconic actors working today and we are delighted to be celebrating his extraordinary work as an artist. Dafoe’s work as an actor continues to amaze audiences across the globe and with several standout performances in 2023 alone, we couldn’t be happier to be presenting the Excellence in Artistry Award to the incomparable Willem Dafoe.”

Dafoe has previously received four Academy Award nominations: Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Oliver Stone’s Platoon, E. Elias Merhige’s Shadow Of The Vampire, and Sean Baker’s The Florida Project, as well as Best Leading Actor for Julian Schnabel’s At Eternity's Gate. In addition, he has received four Golden Globe nominations, four Screen Actors Guild nominations, and Independent Spirit Award nominations. Dafoe has been awarded by the New York Film Critics Circle and the National Board of Review, as well as twice by the Los Angeles Film Critics Association. Additionally, he is the recipient of the Venice Film Festival Volpi Cup and a Berlinale Honorary Golden Bear for Lifetime Achievement.

Where Can You Watch the Astra Awards This Weekend?

Close

Last month, the HCA unveiled three of their other honorees, including American Fiction star Jeffrey Wright who will receive the HCA Acting Achievement Award; Abby Ryder Forston who will receive the HCA Star on the Rise Award, and BlackBerry's Glenn Howerton will receive the HCA Game Changer Award. Dafoe will receive the award during the Astra Film Awards ceremony on January 6, 2024, which will be live-streamed worldwide on KNEKTtv and the HCA YouTube Channel and internationally broadcast in 247 countries and territories thanks to our new partnership with ABS-CBN.