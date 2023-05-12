This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Willem Dafoe is the latest cast member to join the long-anticipated Beetlejuice 2. The Spider-Man star joins a returning Michael Keaton and series newcomer Jenna Ortega in the Tim Burton film. The Hollywood Reporter has the casting news, marking veteran screen villain Dafoe as the newest addition to the star-studded sequel's cast.

Dafoe will play an afterlife law enforcement officer, possibly part of the same supernatural bureaucracy as Sylvia Sidney's Juno from Burton's 1988 original. Keaton will return as the titular "bio-exorcist" Beetlejuice, while Ortega will portray the daughter of Lydia Deetz, Winona Ryder's character from the original film. Also returning is Catherine O'Hara, who will reprise the role of Delia Deetz, Ortega's chaarcter's grandmother. Newcomers Justin Theroux and Monica Bellucci have also joined the cast; Bellucci will play Beetlejuice's wife.

Beetlejuice 2 will hit theaters on September 6, 2024. Check out our interview with Dafoe below: