The Big Picture Willem Dafoe joins ensemble cast of SNL 1975, playing famous publicist David Tebet in Jason Reitman's film.

SNL 1975 is based on real-life accounts of Saturday Night Live's opening episode, set to show behind-the-scenes drama.

The film will star Dylan O'Brian, Nicholas Braun, Rachel Sennott, and more.

Willem Dafoe has picked up his next project the Oscar-nominated actor will join thee ensemble of SNL 1975 (working title). The feature is helmed by Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’s Jason Reitman, that is based on the real-life behind-the-scenes accounts of the opening episode of Saturday Night Live. Dafoe will essay the famous publicist and network executive David Tebet.

The film is billed as the “true story of what happened behind the scenes” when NBC’s Saturday Night Live first launched in 1975. The feature chronicles the chaos and magic of the revolutionary format, counting down the minutes in real time to the words, “Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night!” The film is penned by Reitman with creative partner Gil Kenan.

‘SNL 1975’ Will Be Shot in Real Time

Reitman and Kenan based the screenplay on extensive interviews with all the living cast members, writers and crew of the original show. Recently speaking to Collider Kenan revealed, “It's the 90 minutes leading up to the show starting. I think Jason's already said that. I want to be careful not to jump the gun before because I want Jason to be able to properly set this one up when he's ready to come out and do press, but I'm so excited about it.” He further shared that the film will indeed be shot in real time and it is “an absolute love letter. For us, that was comedy school growing up, was SNL. So, yeah, we're beyond thrilled and honored to be able to tell that story.”

SNL is unarguably one of the best live shows of all time, and has launched several careers. Fans still tune in every Saturday to watch a new celebrity hosting it and presenting their hilarious skits and sketches. Watching the story of how it came to be is going to be an interesting peak into the show’s history. To bring the story to like the cast also feature a host of stars playing the original cast, including Gabriel LaBelle as Lorne Michaels, Cooper Hoffman as Dick Ebersol, Rachel Sennott as Rosie Shuster, Ella Hunt as Gilda Radner, Emily Fairn as Laraine Newman, Kim Matula as Jane Curtin, Dylan O'Brien as Dan Aykroyd, Lamorne Morris as Garrett Morris, Cory Michael Smith as Chevy Chase, Matt Wood as John Belushi, Nicholas Braun as Jim Henson among others.

SNL 1975 does not have a release date yet

