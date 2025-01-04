The mid-2000s saw a massive influx of vampire movies; with such an overwhelming selection of films, some titles worthy of your attention unfortunately slipped through the cracks. Daybreakers, directed by the Spierig Brothers, has more than enough going for it to separate itself from the more hum-drum vampire fare of the decade. Not only does it have a top-tier cast including Ethan Hawke and Sam Neill, but it also builds a believable world of vampires that aren’t secret and mysterious but instead have rebuilt society to meet their needs once they become infected with the vampire plague. As a result, critics praised the movie for having both style and a little more substance than some of its contemporaries. Even when it does slide a little into well-worn vampire-action tropes, Daybreakers still benefits from its talented cast; it's especially fun to watch Willem Dafoe (who is currently starring in yet another vampire movie Nosferatu), play a former vampire named... Elvis, of all things.

Vampires Are the Ruling Class From the Start in ‘Daybreakers’

Daybreakers is set in a world that saw the spread of a virus ten years earlier that eventually turned 95% of the population into vampires. But because vampires became the majority so quickly, the world didn’t become a post-apocalyptic wasteland like, say, I Am Legend, nor were they forced to hide themselves from humans to survive. Instead, society adapted to their new needs, with cities using tunnels for traveling during daylight hours for the average citizen, while wealthier people drive cars with protective glass to shield them from the sun. For the audience, that means, instead of the devastation that usually comes after a terrible plague, they get a visually sleek and stylish movie where the vampires are in charge – at least at first. Although things are futuristic and shiny on the surface, the vampire population is burning through its resources of human blood too quickly. Without human or at least animal blood, anyone infected with the vampire plague will begin to devolve into a more monstrous state.

Well-fed vampires look mostly human except for their pale skin, slightly sharper teeth, and shining golden eyes. Those who don’t have access to enough blood turn into feral, batlike creatures called "subsiders"; their monstrous appearance and uncontrollable thirst for blood are disturbing, especially when compared to the majority of the well-dressed, civilized vampire society. There isn’t anything inherently evil about being a vampire in this world, even though they do treat humans as more like cattle – it’s just a means of survival for most. Then there are fully sympathetic vampires like Ethan Hawke’s character, Edward. He was unwillingly turned into a vampire by his brother and is working to develop a viable synthetic blood, while he only drinks the blood of animals when possible. Part of what makes Daybreakers so interesting is the inclusion of multiple perspectives of its world, from vampires and humans both struggling to survive and infected people who are sympathetic to humans versus corporate leaders like Sam Neill's character who only care about themselves.

Willem Dafoe Plays Elvis, a Former Vampire on the Hunt for a Cure